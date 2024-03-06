Sanctuary Collective: Cherry Valley's First Tattoo Shop Opens, Pioneering Special-Use Permit

Sanctuary Collective has made history in Cherry Valley, a village near Rockford, as the first tattoo shop to operate with a special-use permit. Co-owners TJ Kruger and Devin Hitch navigated through an unprecedented permitting process, culminating in the shop's opening on February 22 at 7164 CherryVale North Blvd., Unit G.

This milestone marks a significant development in the local business landscape, reflecting both the village's adaptability and the entrepreneurs' dedication.

Breaking New Ground

Before Sanctuary Collective's application, Cherry Valley had no existing framework to accommodate tattoo establishments. The village's decision to create a special-use permit specifically for Kruger and Hitch's venture illustrates a notable shift in regulatory attitudes towards such businesses. The successful navigation through this novel process not only highlights the perseverance and innovation of the co-owners but also sets a precedent for future businesses in similar industries seeking to establish themselves in areas with restrictive zoning laws.

Experience Meets Innovation

With over 20 years of combined experience in tattooing and piercing, Kruger and Hitch bring a wealth of expertise to Sanctuary Collective. The shop promises a unique blend of services, including custom body jewelry by Kruger and tattoo artistry by Hitch and three other artists.

Their commitment to creating a welcoming, fun atmosphere is evident in their choice of location and operational strategies, offering both walk-in and appointment-only services. This approach not only caters to diverse customer preferences but also demonstrates a keen understanding of the market's needs.

Implications for Cherry Valley's Business Landscape

The opening of Sanctuary Collective under a special-use permit represents a pivotal moment for Cherry Valley. It underscores the village's willingness to embrace new business models and adapt its regulatory framework accordingly. The success of this venture could encourage other entrepreneurs to consider Cherry Valley as a viable location for businesses that fall outside traditional zoning categories. Moreover, it speaks to the broader trend of communities recognizing the economic and cultural value of industries that were once marginalized or overlooked.

The establishment of Sanctuary Collective in Cherry Valley is more than just the opening of a new tattoo shop; it's a testament to the evolving relationship between local businesses and municipal regulations. As this venture thrives, it may well pave the way for a more inclusive and diverse business community in the village and beyond, demonstrating that adaptability and collaboration between entrepreneurs and local governments can lead to mutually beneficial outcomes.