San Miguel Cancels Pasig River Expressway Project Amid Public Backlash

San Miguel Corporation (SMC) has officially shelved its plans for the Pasig River Expressway (PAREX), a decision announced by President and CEO Ramon Ang, due to considerable public opposition.

The proposed 19-kilometer, six-lane elevated tollway aimed at easing congestion between Metro Manila's eastern and western sections has faced criticism from environmental and heritage groups, prompting a reevaluation of its viability.

Public Outcry and Environmental Concerns

Despite initial government support and the signing of a Supplemental Toll Operations Agreement in 2021, the expressway project quickly became controversial. Environmentalists labeled PAREX a 'death sentence' for the already suffering Pasig River, arguing it would exacerbate pollution levels and disrupt the urban landscape. Heritage advocates joined the fray, voicing concerns over the project's impact on Manila's historical and cultural sites, further galvanizing public sentiment against the development.

San Miguel's Strategic Pivot

In response to the backlash, Ramon Ang stated, "If the public thinks that it is not good to the public welfare, we won't push through with it." This decision marks a significant shift for San Miguel, which is also expanding its infrastructure portfolio, including taking over operations of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and the construction of a new airport in Bulacan. The move illustrates the corporation's sensitivity to public opinion and its willingness to adapt its business strategies accordingly.

Implications and Reflections

San Miguel's cancellation of the PAREX project underscores the power of collective public opinion and the importance of environmental and cultural preservation in urban development. While the expressway promised to alleviate traffic congestion and stimulate economic growth, its potential environmental and societal costs raised significant concerns. This development invites a broader reflection on finding sustainable solutions to urban infrastructure challenges, balancing progress with preservation.