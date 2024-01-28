In a bold and strategic move, Samuel Dossou-Aworet, a distinguished pan-African businessman and Chairman of ND Western, has leveraged a potential relationship with President Bola Tinubu to escalate his business undertakings. This comes in the wake of British energy colossus, Shell Plc's decision to put its subsidiary, Shell Petroleum Development Company Ltd (SPDC), on the market, a move which magnetized attention from many energy entities, including that of Dossou-Aworet.

A Renaissance in African Business

Spearheading a consortium named Renaissance, comprising ND Western Ltd, Aradel Holdings, First E&P, Waltersmith group, and Petrolin group, Dossou-Aworet successfully acquired some of Shell's assets in Nigeria. This acquisition, sanctioned by President Tinubu, is a significant milestone. Not only does it involve four indigenous companies, but it also places Africans at the forefront of their economies' evolution, potentially curtailing external sway over African economic affairs.

Originally hailing from the Republic of Benin, Dossou-Aworet has been a fervent advocate for African-led businesses. This acquisition plays into his vision for Africans developing Africa. It's a vision that sees the balance of power shifting slowly but surely from Western corporations to indigenous businesses, driving their economies forward and enabling Africans to control their economic destiny.

The Future of African Business

This acquisition serves as a beacon for future African business initiatives. It paves the way for more collaborative efforts, both within the continent and globally, to leverage their resources and potential. It also emphasizes the role of strategic partnerships and alliances, as exemplified by the Renaissance consortium, in achieving significant business outcomes. The move also underscores the importance of supportive government policies and leadership, as demonstrated by President Tinubu's approval of the acquisition.