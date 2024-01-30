Samsung SDI Reports 21.6% Decline in Q4 Net Profit Amid Global Demand Slowdown

Samsung SDI, South Korea's leading battery manufacturer, reported a 21.6 percent decline in net profit in the fourth quarter compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. The drop in profits is primarily attributed to the softening of global demand for batteries and IT products, which has adversely affected the company's performance despite holding a commanding position in the battery industry.

The Impact of a Sluggish Global Economy

Amid economic uncertainty, Samsung SDI's battery division, renowned for manufacturing batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems (ESS), has encountered challenges. The global slowdown and the consequent dip in consumer and industrial demand for these products have played a significant role in the company's decreased profits. This development mirrors the broader trend of economic instability affecting the tech and manufacturing sectors worldwide.

The company's consolidated net profit declined to 493.3 billion won, down from 629.2 billion won a year earlier, with sales falling 6.7 percent to 5.56 trillion won. The operating profit also witnessed a sharp fall of 36.5 percent to 311.8 billion won. The company's annual sales revenue increased by 12.8 percent to 22.7 trillion won, but the operating profit dropped 9.7 percent to 1.6 trillion won, primarily due to sluggish sales of small batteries and electronic materials.

Future Strategy and Outlook

In the face of these challenges, Samsung SDI is not backing down. The company plans to initiate mass production of its premium battery product, the P6, in the first quarter to enhance sales and profits, and to maintain factory utilization rates in 2024. This new P6 battery boasts a 10 percent higher energy density than its predecessor, the P5. Despite the projected slowdown in EV demand this year, Samsung SDI aims to boost revenue and improve profitability by increasing sales of premium batteries. The company also intends to prepare for the operation of production bases in the US and enhance production efficiency at its manufacturing bases.