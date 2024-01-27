Samsung Revolutionizes Retail with New Lifestyle Experience Store in Mumbai

Samsung has marked a significant milestone in the Indian retail landscape with the inauguration of its first Online to Offline (O2O) lifestyle store in the country.

Located in the Jio World Plaza mall in Mumbai, the sprawling 8,000 sq ft store nestled in the city's business hub, Bandra Kurla Complex, is an embodiment of Samsung's commitment to providing an immersive and dynamic shopping experience.

Transforming Retail with Technology

The new store is designed to revolutionize the retail experience by seamlessly blending the online and offline worlds. It showcases Samsung's extensive premium portfolio in a setting that encourages active interaction. This is achieved through unique curated experiences and real-world scenarios powered by Samsung's AI ecosystem. The store offers an unrivaled selection of products, featuring over 1,200 choices from an online digital catalogue, thus extending the conventional boundaries of in-store shopping.

Engaging with Customers through Experience

One of the standout features of this innovative retail space is its division into various zones dedicated to different product categories. These include smartphones, tablets, wearables, and home appliances. Each zone is meticulously designed to highlight the features and capabilities of the products. Trained staff are present in each zone to assist customers, answer questions, and enhance their engagement with the technology.

Creating a Hub of Learning and Interaction

Beyond product sales, the store also serves as a hub for learning and interaction. It regularly organizes 'Learn Samsung' workshops and hosts various events around consumer passion points. These initiatives are part of its 'Learn Samsung' program, which aims to foster a deeper connection between consumers and technology.

The opening of this store signifies Samsung's ongoing commitment to enhancing its retail presence and providing a more dynamic and meaningful shopping experience. It is a testament to the company's vision of creating spaces that transcend the traditional concept of retail, and instead, serve as platforms for customers to engage with technology in a more profound and personal way.