Business

Samsung and Apple Lead the Market: Insights from 2023 Consumer Trends

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:21 pm EST
Samsung Maintains Lead, Apple Ascends, Surpassing Sony

Samsung Maintains Lead, Apple Ascends, Surpassing Sony

As 2023 unfolded, Samsung held its status as the most popular brand, with Apple steadily ascending the ranks, outshining Sony. According to data from Counterpoint Research’s Market Pulse Service, premium smartphone shipments globally were set to witness a 6 percent growth year-on-year in 2023. Despite a 4 percent decline compared to the previous year, Apple led the premium market segment with a 71 percent share, while Samsung held a 17 percent share driven by the S23 series.

Christmas Sales Revealing Consumer Favorites

As the Christmas sales season unfolded, significant discounts were presented across various product categories. In the realm of electronics, Apple’s AirPods from the previous year and several Apple iPhone models, such as the 13, 14, and 11, emerged among the top ten most popular items. Samsung also gained a spot on the list with one of its phone models. Microsoft’s Xbox Series X was another notable mention in the top ten list.

Nintendo, Nike, Emerio, and Fragrance Brands Shine

Although the Nintendo Switch did not secure a spot in the top ten this year, its game ‘The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’ was recognized as the year’s most popular game. Meanwhile, the Emerio soft-serve ice cream maker became a sought-after product in Finland, reflecting the nation’s high consumption of ice cream. In the footwear category, Nike sneakers gained prominence, while Converse saw a decline. The fragrances market saw Giorgio Armani’s ‘Stronger with You’ and Yves Saint Laurent’s ‘Black Opium’ dominate the men’s and women’s segments, respectively.

Christmas Discounts and 2023 Consumer Preferences

The Christmas sales season provided an excellent opportunity for consumers to purchase popular items at reduced prices, with discounts ranging between 20% to 30% on products like hiking boots, sneakers, jackets, winter sports equipment, and running shoes. The 2023 product popularity data from Hintaopas offers valuable insights into Finnish consumer trends and preferences, spanning from technology and sports accessories to kitchen gadgets and personal care products.

Business Finland
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

