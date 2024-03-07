SalMar and Cargill Forge Pioneering $47M Salmon Living Lab for Industry Sustainability

At the forefront of aquaculture innovation, SalMar has unveiled its latest initiative, the Salmon Living Lab, aimed at unifying the salmon industry's leading figures for enhanced sustainability and animal welfare. In a significant move, Cargill, the global food giant, has stepped up as the inaugural partner, underscoring the initiative's significance and potential industry-wide impact.

Unveiling the Vision

Gustav Witzøe, SalMar's founder and Chairman, emphasized the crossroads facing the aquaculture industry, highlighting past successes and the looming challenges of increasing fish mortality, compromised welfare, and inefficient feed conversion ratios. SalMar's response involves not just a call for collaboration but also a solid financial pledge, with an initial investment of around NOK 500 million (£37m), to kickstart the Salmon Living Lab. This hub is envisioned to be the epicenter for innovation, research, and development, driving forward positive changes in the industry.

Strengthening Industry Ties

Cargill's participation signals a robust partnership that leverages decades of mutual cooperation. Helene Ziv-Douki, Cargill Aqua Nutrition President, reflected on the importance of this collaboration for improving animal welfare and ensuring the sustainable growth of the salmon industry. By pooling resources and expertise, SalMar and Cargill aim to address key issues affecting the industry, such as fish mortality and welfare, through the Living Lab. This initiative, while enhancing the collaboration, does not intend to replace individual company's R&D efforts but rather to complement and accelerate industry-wide progress.

Future Horizons

The exact location and timeline for the innovation and R&D center remain under wraps, with further details anticipated as more partners join the initiative. SalMar and Cargill's commitment not only lays the groundwork for groundbreaking research but also invites other stakeholders to contribute towards a more sustainable and efficient future for salmon farming. As the industry grapples with present challenges, the Salmon Living Lab stands as a beacon of innovation, collaboration, and hope for a more sustainable future in aquaculture.