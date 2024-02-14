Salisbury University's Perdue School of Business Reaccredited by AACSB International

Amid a competitive global landscape, Salisbury University's Franklin P. Perdue School of Business secured a triumphant reaccreditation for its business and accounting programs by AACSB International.

Advertisment

Perdue School's Triumph: A Renewed Commitment to Excellence

In the world of academia, the AACSB International accreditation stands as an emblem of prestige and quality. As of February 14, 2024, Salisbury University's Perdue School of Business proudly joins an elite circle of institutions with both business and accounting programs accredited by this esteemed organization.

AACSB International, a pioneer in advancing business education, recognizes schools that consistently meet their high standards in program quality, faculty expertise, and student achievement. With this latest accomplishment, Perdue School reaffirms its commitment to providing top-tier business and accounting education.

Advertisment

A Rigorous Journey: Continuous Improvement and Strategic Management

To maintain accreditation, the Perdue School undergoes a demanding internal review every five years. This process scrutinizes the program's dedication to continuous improvement, strategic management, and student success.

The rigorous evaluation assesses the school's engagement, social impact, and thought leadership in the ever-evolving business and accounting arenas. By meeting these stringent criteria, Perdue School not only safeguards its accreditation status but also strengthens its resolve to deliver the best possible education to its students.

Advertisment

Elite Company: A Global Network of Distinguished Institutions

Salisbury University now stands among the 1,013 AACSB-accredited business institutions worldwide, distinguishing itself in the vast ocean of educational establishments. Moreover, it is one of only 194 institutions that boast separate accounting program accreditation.

This recognition places Perdue School in the company of the world's most esteemed business schools, further solidifying its reputation and opening doors for its students in the global job market.

As Salisbury University continues to strive for excellence, its Franklin P. Perdue School of Business remains steadfast in its mission to equip students with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to thrive in today's complex business environment.

In the realm of business and accounting education, the Perdue School's reaccreditation serves as a testament to the enduring power of commitment, continuous improvement, and the pursuit of excellence.