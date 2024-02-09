Sales Veteran Andy McCann Joins Deep Water Point & Associates as Senior VP and GM

Andy McCann, a distinguished sales and business development executive, has embarked on a new chapter in his career as Senior Vice President and General Manager at Deep Water Point & Associates. With over five years of experience leading sales training and coaching at Cognizant, McCann has an impressive track record of propelling sales organizations to new heights.

A Proven Sales Leader

McCann's teams consistently achieved win rates above 60% and annual sales surpassing $2 billion during his tenure at Cognizant. In P&L roles, he demonstrated his ability to elevate client satisfaction, recruit top talent, acquire new clients, and drive significant revenue growth.

Community Engagement and Accolades

McCann is not only a sales powerhouse but also an active leader in his community. He has been recognized with numerous accolades for his professional achievements and philanthropic contributions, including the prestigious Fed100 Award and Hewlett-Packard Sales Leader of the Year.

His commitment to giving back extends to various industry and charitable organizations. McCann's efforts have raised over $1.8 million for the American Heart Association Greater Washington Area Heart Walk, solidifying his reputation as a passionate advocate for causes he believes in.

From Cognizant to Deep Water Point & Associates

Before joining Deep Water Point & Associates, McCann held the position of Assistant Vice President of Global Sales Education at Cognizant. His diverse career includes roles at CSRA, Dell Services Federal Government, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and EDS Group.

With McCann's extensive experience in sales training and coaching, as well as his proven ability to transform sales organizations, Deep Water Point & Associates is poised for continued growth and success under his leadership.

As McCann steps into his new role at Deep Water Point & Associates, he brings with him a wealth of experience in sales and business development, as well as a passion for community involvement.

His impressive track record at Cognizant, where he consistently led teams to achieve win rates over 60% and annual sales surpassing $2 billion, speaks volumes about his ability to drive success. Furthermore, his commitment to philanthropy, having raised over $1.8 million for the American Heart Association, showcases his dedication to making a positive impact beyond the business world.