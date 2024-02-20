Saipan Chamber of Commerce to Host 1st Quarter Training on Teamwork and Team Building

On February 29, 2024, the Saipan Chamber of Commerce (SCC) will be hosting its 1st Quarter Professional Development Training. The event, scheduled to take place at the Marianas Business Plaza, promises to be a melting pot of potent strategies, insights, and tools aimed at enhancing teamwork within organizations. With Jim Arenovski of Island Training Solutions at the helm, attendees can look forward to an engaging and interactive session.

Empowering the Private Sector

SCC, a non-profit organization in the CNMI, boasts a membership of over 140. Known for its commitment to empowering the private sector, SCC leverages resources, advocacy, and connections to bring businesses, families, and the community together. The upcoming training session is yet another initiative aligned with this goal.

Unleashing the Power of Teamwork

The event will cover a range of topics that are crucial to fostering a healthy team environment. These include orientation and onboarding, articulating the team’s mission, aspiration exercises, commitment to team expectations, and coaching for continuous improvement. Additionally, there will be a focus on evaluating team composition and adopting effective communication strategies for better collaboration. Each of these areas has been meticulously chosen to provide a comprehensive understanding of team building and its implications for organizational success.

Steering Teams toward Dynamic Interactions

Arenovski, a seasoned professional in the realm of team training, will facilitate the event. Known for his dynamic and engaging approach, he aims to equip attendees with practical tools that can be readily implemented in their respective organizations. The ultimate goal is to foster a culture of positivity, trust, and collaboration within teams, thereby enhancing productivity and overall performance.

In conclusion, SCC’s 1st Quarter Professional Development Training promises to be a game-changer for businesses seeking to leverage the power of teamwork. With a focus on practicality and interaction, the event is poised to provide valuable insights into team building, ultimately contributing to the growth and success of organizations in the CNMI.