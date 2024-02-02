Saint-Gobain Expands Portfolio with Acquisition of ICC, Reinforces Commitment to Sustainable Construction

In a pivotal move reinforcing its leadership position in sustainable and light construction, global giant Saint-Gobain has expanded its product portfolio by acquiring the International Cellulose Corporation (ICC). Specializing in commercial specialty insulation products—spray-on thermal and acoustical finishing systems—ICC is known for its sustainability credentials, boasting LEED V.4 and GREENGUARD Gold certifications. These products significantly contribute to Saint-Gobain's net-zero carbon by 2050 commitment, thanks to their high sequestered carbon content.

Sustainable Solutions for Commercial Spaces

The ICC product range serves as a perfect complement to Saint-Gobain's existing insulation solutions offered by CertainTeed and GCP. This acquisition not only enhances the conglomerate's offerings in fireproofing but also in acoustic insulation solutions for commercial spaces. The deal includes ICC's manufacturing site in Houston and its subsidiary, Ecosorb International.

Steady Expansion Across North America

Recent North American expansions by Saint-Gobain include a new roofing manufacturing and distribution center in Texas, a gypsum paper board liner facility in Virginia, and the acquisition of Building Products of Canada Corp. The company has also expanded a CertainTeed Gypsum facility in Florida, opened CertainTeed Corners in Georgia, and made technology acquisitions to advance asphalt shingle waste recycling. With over 145 manufacturing locations, Saint-Gobain continues to aggressively pursue its sustainability goals.

Broadening Workforce Opportunities

As part of its relentless expansion, Saint-Gobain is also broadening its workforce, with job openings listed on the company's careers website. CertainTeed, a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, offers a range of interior and exterior building solutions that contribute to energy-efficient and high-performance construction. The new acquisition will enable Saint-Gobain to further bolster its offerings in sustainable construction solutions and continue to play a leading role in transforming the industry.