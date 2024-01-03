Sainsbury’s Diversifies with Home Decor; Morrisons Slashes Prices

As the year drew to a close, the British supermarket chains, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, surprised their customers with unexpected offerings. Sainsbury’s, usually known for its groceries, introduced a variety of affordable home decor items and sustainable products. Simultaneously, Morrisons announced a significant price reduction on around 200 staple products.

Sainsbury’s Diversifies into Home Decor

A customer, initially visiting Sainsbury’s for avocados, discovered a selection of home decor items. She was taken aback by the variety and affordability of these products, akin to offerings from dedicated home retailers like H&M and Zara Home. The selection included decorative chains and large-scale mirrors, all priced lower than the market average. The customer shared her unexpected find on TikTok, sparking interest and surprise in the online community. Beyond home decor, the supermarket also showcased its sustainability efforts, offering eco-friendly products.

Spotlight on Sainsbury’s Chopped Tomatoes

Adding to the surprises, Sainsbury’s ran a promotion on its own brand of chopped tomatoes. The store offered the product at a deep discount, selling cans for merely 20p each. This price significantly undercut its competitor Aldi, drawing enthusiastic responses from shoppers on TikTok and other online communities.

Morrisons’ Price Cut Initiative

Meanwhile, Morrisons announced a price cut of an average of 20% on around 200 products. The reduction, which covered cupboard essentials, breakfast items, and fresh produce, was in effect from December 27, 2023, to January 4, 2024. In addition, the supermarket locked these prices for eight weeks and extended the price cuts to 350 health and beauty products. The initiative, costing the chain £15 million, aimed to help customers kickstart the new year healthily without compromising on quality. This move marked the second consecutive year of Morrisons’ eight-week price lock, demonstrating the store’s commitment to its customers’ wellbeing.