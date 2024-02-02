Saia, Inc. Reports Significant Q4 2023 Earnings and Operational Growth

Renowned transportation company, Saia, Inc., has unveiled an impressive financial report for the fourth quarter of 2023, marking a surge in earnings and operational growth. The firm reported a 14.5% rise in revenue, reaching $751.1 million, and a 21.5% escalation in operating income to $112.7 million for the said quarter.

Financial Highlights: An Upward Trajectory

The operating ratio, a key indicator of efficiency, showed an improvement, dropping from 85.9% to 85.0%. The less-than-truckload (LTL) sector of Saia's operations also witnessed significant progress. LTL shipments per workday saw an 18.1% increase, while LTL tonnage per workday escalated by 8.2%. This growth was also reflected in an 11.7% increase in LTL revenue per hundredweight and a 2.4% boost in LTL revenue per shipment, with both measurements excluding fuel surcharge revenue.

Full Year Report: Steady Growth Amid Challenges

For the entirety of 2023, Saia reported revenue of $2.9 billion, marking a 3.2% increase. However, operating income experienced a slight decline of 2.1%, and the full-year operating ratio also worsened marginally from 83.1% to 84.0%, indicating more moderate growth in LTL shipments and tonnage.

Strategic Moves: Expansion & Acquisition

Saia's President and CEO, Fritz Holzgrefe, expressed pride in the improved operational ratio and market share gains following last summer's industry disruption. Holzgrefe also emphasized the strategic acquisition of 17 terminals and lease rights for 11 more, set to bolster service expansion into new markets in 2024. As the company gears up to celebrate its 100th anniversary, it remains committed to operational excellence and high service quality.

Looking Forward: Strengthening Financial Position

Saia concluded 2023 with a robust financial position, having $296.2 million in cash and a minimal $16.5 million in total debt. The firm plans for net capital expenditures of about $1 billion in 2024, contingent on market conditions. A conference call to discuss these results was scheduled, and Saia reiterated the forward-looking nature of its statements, mindful of various risks and uncertainties.