Saia Inc. Delivers Robust Performance in 2023, Announces Expansion and Acquisition Plans

Transportation and logistics leader, Saia, Inc., has reported a strengthened operational performance for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2023. The company's Q4 operating ratio saw a noteworthy improvement of 90 basis points year-over-year, culminating at 85.0%. The firm also successfully integrated 1,500 new team members, rounding off the year with a robust workforce of almost 14,000.

Expansion Plans and Terminal Acquisition

In an impressive expansionary move, Saia won a bid to purchase 17 terminals and procure lease rights for an additional 11. This strategic acquisition will not only enable direct coverage in new markets but also amplify service areas once the terminals become operational. The company's ambitious plan for 2024 includes the inauguration of 15-20 new terminals and the relocation of several existing ones.

Financial Performance and Outlook

As Saia gears up to celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2024, it flaunts a formidable service offering, underscored by an industry-leading claims ratio of 0.63%. The financial year 2023 ended on a high note, with the company holding $296.2 million in cash and a manageable debt of $16.5 million. The net capital expenditures in 2023 amounted to $437.2 million, with a projected surge to approximately $1 billion in 2024, depending on market conditions.

Conference Call and Forward-Looking Statements

An announcement was made regarding a conference call that was scheduled to discuss these results, with a replay available until March 3, 2024. It is noteworthy to mention that Saia's forward-looking statements in the report are subject to numerous factors, risks, and uncertainties that could potentially impact future results.