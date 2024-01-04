en English
Africa

SAHCO Wins Ground Handling Contract for Ethiopian Airlines at Lagos Airport

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
SAHCO Wins Ground Handling Contract for Ethiopian Airlines at Lagos Airport

In a significant development, Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) has secured the contract for providing ground handling services at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos, for Ethiopian Airlines. The contract, set to commence from January 1, 2024, includes a comprehensive range of aviation-related services from ramp handling to cargo services, and warehousing.

SAHCO’s Increasing Footprint

SAHCO, a renowned provider of aviation ground handling services, has been catering to Ethiopian Airlines in Lagos since 2016 with cargo handling and warehousing services. The company has also been managing full handling operations for the airline in Kano. The selection of SAHCO for this comprehensive contract can be attributed to its state-of-the-art equipment, highly trained staff, and an established reputation for delivering efficient and safe services.

Ethiopian Airlines and Nigerian Market

Ethiopian Airlines, the largest airline in Africa, has been operating in Nigeria for over three decades. The new partnership with SAHCO is anticipated to boost the service experience for customers, ensuring expedient, secure, and seamless ramp and cargo operations.

SAHCO: A Preferred Choice for Airlines

SAHCO’s ongoing investment in modern ground support equipment, sophisticated systems, and premium warehousing services has positioned it as a preferred choice for airlines seeking first-rate ground handling services. This contract win underscores SAHCO’s commitment to providing top-notch services and fortifies its position in the aviation ground handling sector.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

