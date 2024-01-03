en English
Sage Therapeutics Inc: A Stock on the Rise Amid Operational Challenges

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:51 am EST
Sage Therapeutics Inc, a player in the Healthcare sector, witnessed a 3.74% rise in its stock price on January 2, 2024, opening at $21.35. The stock fluctuated through the day, peaking at $22.85 and dipping to a low of $21.31, before settling at $21.67. Over the past year, SAGE’s share price has swung between $16.51 and $59.99.

Financial Performance

The company has demonstrated impressive annual sales growth of 3988.27% over the past five years. However, its average annual EPS has dipped by 4.86%. Despite a gross margin of 74.82%, the company’s operating margin remains deeply negative at -7116.69%, indicating significant operational losses. The pretax margin also sinks into the red at -6931.88%.

Ownership and Transactions

Insider ownership stands at 14.31%, with institutional ownership forming a substantial 97.61% of the pie. Recent insider transactions include a purchase of 2,000 shares at $18.64 each and another of 1,000 shares at $50.50 each.

Analyst Predictions and Market Indicators

The latest quarterly report revealed an EPS of -$3.37, falling short of the consensus estimate by $0.64. Analysts project an EPS of -$1.8 for the current fiscal year, with a predicted increase to 41.10% over the next five years. Current indicators reflect a quick ratio of 7.02 and a price to sales ratio of 118.90. The diluted EPS stands at -10.98, with forecasts indicating -1.08 in the next quarter and -6.19 in a year’s time. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.93, with the 200-day moving average at $33.23. Resistance levels are set at $23.12, $23.75, and $24.66, while support levels are identified at $21.58, $20.67, and $20.04.

Sage Therapeutics commands a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, with 60,033K shares outstanding, annual sales of 7,690K, and an annual income of -532,780K. The company has strategic collaborations with Shionogi Co Ltd and Biogen MA Inc. Analysts have a consensus price target of $41.50, reflecting a potential upside of 84.6% from its current price of $22.48.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

