Business

Safilo and Hugo Boss Extend Partnership until 2030

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:51 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:22 am EST
Safilo and Hugo Boss Extend Partnership until 2030

The Italian eyewear giant Safilo and German powerhouse of fashion, Hugo Boss, have reaffirmed their longstanding alliance with an early renewal of their licensing agreement. This extension guarantees the ongoing production of the BOSS and HUGO eyewear collections by Safilo until the culmination of 2030.

Two Decades of Synergy

Safilo’s Chief Executive Angelo Trocchia voiced his enthusiasm for the imminent 20th anniversary of the partnership, which dates back to 2006. Under the renewed agreement, the collaboration enters its third decade, underlining the robust and enduring bond between the partners in the fashion and eyewear industry.

Interweaving Success Stories

The last two years have witnessed successful rebranding efforts for both BOSS and HUGO, which have further solidified their market positions. The reinvigorated strategy aims to augment BOSS eyewear’s market share through iconic styles and broaden HUGO’s appeal among the Gen Z demographic.

Industry Titans

The premium segment of the global apparel market is dominated by Hugo Boss, with sales reaching a staggering EUR 3.7 billion in the fiscal year 2022. Safilo Group, a key player in the eyewear industry, reported net revenues of Euro 1,076.7 million in the same year. The renewal of the licensing agreement testifies to the long-term commitment between these two industry titans.

author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

