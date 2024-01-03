SAFE Boats and Vita Power Create All-Electric Patrol Boat; New Sensor Technology Measures Ship Emissions

In a significant stride towards zero-emission solutions in the patrol boat market, Bremerton-based SAFE Boats International LLC has announced a partnership with Vita Power to create a 100% electric patrol boat. The collaboration has led to the adaptation of SAFE’s 23-foot Center Console to incorporate Vita Power’s V300 electric motor and battery package, resulting in the creation of the electric boat model named the 223e.

Advancing Electric Boat Technology

The 223e is designed to be reliable, practical, and specifically useful for applications such as lake patrols and harbormasters who operate at lower speeds in environmentally sensitive areas. The electric boat boasts a 10-hour battery life at 5 knots and a sprint speed of up to 34 knots. Notably, it features the capability to be charged in less than an hour using supercharger technology from a sister company of Vita.

Implications for the Marine Industry

Vita CEO Clive Johnson highlighted the broader implications of the propulsion system for various marine applications. The shift towards electric boats is expected to yield significant savings in annual fuel and maintenance costs. Moreover, the 223e is seen as a first-class solution to meet the increasing state regulations on emissions.

Maritime Emissions: A New Approach

In a parallel development, a Danish project involving Green Instruments A/S, the Danish Technological Institute and key maritime industry stakeholders has developed a real-time flue gas sensor technology to accurately measure black carbon emissions from ships. The Extinction-Minus-Scattering (EMS) measurement method emerged as a credible, more efficient alternative to traditional measurement methods, offering real-time in-situ measurement capabilities, traceability, and lowered ownership costs. The project aims to establish the world’s first in-situ solution for the real-time measurement of both black carbon and Particulate Matter (PM) emissions in ship exhaust.

Deliveries of the 223e are anticipated to commence in late 2024, marking a pivotal moment in the industry’s shift towards decarbonization and environmental responsibility. Meanwhile, the EMS technology continues to forge ahead, providing crucial insights into emissions from varying fuel types and contributing to efforts to mitigate the adverse impacts of maritime black carbon emissions on the Arctic environment.