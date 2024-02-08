Sabre Corporation Welcomes Elaine Paul to Its Board of Directors

The global travel industry's technology titan, Sabre Corporation, is heralding a new era with a significant shift in its Board of Directors.

Effective February 16, Elaine Paul will join the esteemed ranks of the Board, bringing with her a treasure trove of financial and strategic planning acumen from her previous roles as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Lyft, Amazon Studios, and Hulu. This announcement comes in tandem with the retirement of current board members Zane Rowe and Rachel Gonzalez, reducing the size of Sabre's Board to an even eleven.

A New Chapter Unfolds

The news of Elaine Paul's appointment has been met with enthusiasm from Sabre's Executive Chair of the Board, Sean Menke, who highlighted Paul's strong financial expertise and leadership within technology-focused companies. "Elaine's impressive track record in finance and strategic planning, coupled with her extensive experience in the technology sector, makes her a valuable addition to our Board," he said.

Paul's career is a testament to her financial prowess, boasting over two decades of experience in finance and strategic planning at The Walt Disney Company. Her role as CFO at Lyft, Amazon Studios, and Hulu has seen her navigate the complexities of global technology and media companies with aplomb.

The Art of Finance and Strategy

In an industry where the ability to adapt and innovate is paramount, Paul's expertise in finance and strategy is a beacon of hope for Sabre. Her tenure at Lyft, Amazon Studios, and Hulu has been marked by her ability to steer these companies through periods of growth and transformation.

"I am thrilled to be joining Sabre's Board of Directors at such an exciting time for the company," said Paul. "I look forward to working with the Board and management team to help drive Sabre's continued success."

A Shift in the Tide

As Sabre bids farewell to Zane Rowe and Rachel Gonzalez, the company is not just losing valuable members of its Board, but also two influential voices in the travel industry. Their retirement marks the end of an era, but also the beginning of a new chapter for Sabre.

With Paul's appointment, Sabre is signaling its commitment to staying ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving travel industry. Her addition to the Board is a strategic move that underscores the company's focus on innovation, financial discipline, and strategic growth.

As Sabre prepares to welcome Elaine Paul to its Board of Directors, the global travel industry watches with bated breath. The fusion of Paul's financial expertise and Sabre's technological prowess promises a symphony of innovation and growth, set to redefine the travel industry's landscape.

In the grand orchestra of global travel, Sabre Corporation is tuning its instruments, ready to play a new symphony. With Elaine Paul at the helm, the company is poised to compose a new chapter in its storied history.