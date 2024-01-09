en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Sabre Corporation and International Airlines Group Forge New Path in Travel Retailing

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:43 am EST
Sabre Corporation and International Airlines Group Forge New Path in Travel Retailing

Sabre Corporation, a leading technology provider serving the global travel industry, has inked a multi-year distribution agreement with International Airlines Group (IAG) to bolster their existing partnership and champion modern travel retailing practices. This groundbreaking agreement allows Sabre-connected travel agencies and buyers to market traditional EDIFACT content and gain competitive access to New Distribution Capabilities (NDC) offers from IAG’s airlines, comprising British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, and Vueling.

A New Chapter in Travel Retailing

The enhanced content will provide travel agencies with a wider range of options to compare and shop, thereby enhancing the traveler experience with more choice and transparency. This partnership underscores the industry’s shift towards modern travel retailing, where airlines can differentiate their offerings and provide more personalized experiences to travelers. The integration of NDC offers into the Sabre travel marketplace is a significant step in the travel industry’s approach to retailing. It signals a future where airlines can offer a broader array of services and personalized experiences.

Stakeholders Reflect on the Evolution

British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, Colm Lacy, highlighted the investment in improving customer experience and the benefits of digital retailing practices. Sabre’s Chief Commercial Officer, Roshan Mendis, expressed excitement for the new era of personalized retailing that will benefit travelers, airlines, and travel agencies. Both Sabre and IAG are committed to advancing the NDC standard as a key component in the industry’s evolution towards modern airline retailing enabled by offers and orders.

Implications and Future Prospects

The strategic partnership reflects a broader industry trend towards enhanced travel retailing practices, with NDC being a critical component in this evolution. The agreement aligns with IAG’s strategy to adopt digital retailing practices and expand access to NDC content, marking a significant step in the evolution of the industry. It also demonstrates Sabre’s commitment to driving value and serving the diverse interests of the global travel ecosystem.

0
Business Travel & Tourism
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
31 seconds ago
Organizations Ramp Up Cybersecurity Efforts Amidst Growing Exposure Challenges: XM Cyber Report
In an era where digital interconnectivity is at an all-time high, the security of our virtual spaces is more critical than ever. The latest report from XM Cyber, a frontrunner in the cybersecurity industry, offers an in-depth look into how businesses are tackling this pressing issue. The findings paint a vivid picture of an intensified
Organizations Ramp Up Cybersecurity Efforts Amidst Growing Exposure Challenges: XM Cyber Report
SeaWorld Appoints Nathaniel J. Lipman as Director, Bolsters Strategic Vision
2 mins ago
SeaWorld Appoints Nathaniel J. Lipman as Director, Bolsters Strategic Vision
Shoe Zone's Success: A Tale of Adaptation, Strategy, and Robust Profits
2 mins ago
Shoe Zone's Success: A Tale of Adaptation, Strategy, and Robust Profits
Sabre Corp and IAG Solidify Partnership to Advance Modern Travel Retailing
52 seconds ago
Sabre Corp and IAG Solidify Partnership to Advance Modern Travel Retailing
ICU-Ghana Advocates Support for State-Owned Enterprises and Peaceful Conduct in Elections
2 mins ago
ICU-Ghana Advocates Support for State-Owned Enterprises and Peaceful Conduct in Elections
Champaign's Historic Neighbors the Ice House Poised for Reopening
2 mins ago
Champaign's Historic Neighbors the Ice House Poised for Reopening
Latest Headlines
World News
West Virginia 2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off with Candidate Filings
1 min
West Virginia 2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off with Candidate Filings
Navigating the NFL Playoffs: Predicting the Wild Card Winners
1 min
Navigating the NFL Playoffs: Predicting the Wild Card Winners
Cartoon Highlights: A Creative Spin on Wolverines' Championship Win
2 mins
Cartoon Highlights: A Creative Spin on Wolverines' Championship Win
Delhi Government Allocates Rs 245 Crore, Forms Task Force for Village Infrastructure Development
2 mins
Delhi Government Allocates Rs 245 Crore, Forms Task Force for Village Infrastructure Development
Study Illuminates Regional Disparities in Breast Cancer Survival Rates Across India
3 mins
Study Illuminates Regional Disparities in Breast Cancer Survival Rates Across India
Neuroscience Breakthroughs: Unraveling the Mysteries of Movement Disorders
3 mins
Neuroscience Breakthroughs: Unraveling the Mysteries of Movement Disorders
Global News Morning Saskatoon: Debt Management, Homeless Support, and the Expanding Role of Pharmacists
5 mins
Global News Morning Saskatoon: Debt Management, Homeless Support, and the Expanding Role of Pharmacists
Jordan Rhodes Confirmed to Stay with Blackpool FC for the Season
5 mins
Jordan Rhodes Confirmed to Stay with Blackpool FC for the Season
The Political Role of the Black Church: Biden's Speech at Mother Emanuel
6 mins
The Political Role of the Black Church: Biden's Speech at Mother Emanuel
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
28 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
1 hour
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
1 hour
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app