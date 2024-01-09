Sabre Corporation and International Airlines Group Forge New Path in Travel Retailing

Sabre Corporation, a leading technology provider serving the global travel industry, has inked a multi-year distribution agreement with International Airlines Group (IAG) to bolster their existing partnership and champion modern travel retailing practices. This groundbreaking agreement allows Sabre-connected travel agencies and buyers to market traditional EDIFACT content and gain competitive access to New Distribution Capabilities (NDC) offers from IAG’s airlines, comprising British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, and Vueling.

A New Chapter in Travel Retailing

The enhanced content will provide travel agencies with a wider range of options to compare and shop, thereby enhancing the traveler experience with more choice and transparency. This partnership underscores the industry’s shift towards modern travel retailing, where airlines can differentiate their offerings and provide more personalized experiences to travelers. The integration of NDC offers into the Sabre travel marketplace is a significant step in the travel industry’s approach to retailing. It signals a future where airlines can offer a broader array of services and personalized experiences.

Stakeholders Reflect on the Evolution

British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, Colm Lacy, highlighted the investment in improving customer experience and the benefits of digital retailing practices. Sabre’s Chief Commercial Officer, Roshan Mendis, expressed excitement for the new era of personalized retailing that will benefit travelers, airlines, and travel agencies. Both Sabre and IAG are committed to advancing the NDC standard as a key component in the industry’s evolution towards modern airline retailing enabled by offers and orders.

Implications and Future Prospects

The strategic partnership reflects a broader industry trend towards enhanced travel retailing practices, with NDC being a critical component in this evolution. The agreement aligns with IAG’s strategy to adopt digital retailing practices and expand access to NDC content, marking a significant step in the evolution of the industry. It also demonstrates Sabre’s commitment to driving value and serving the diverse interests of the global travel ecosystem.