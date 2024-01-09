Sabre Corp and IAG Solidify Partnership to Advance Modern Travel Retailing

In a significant development for the global travel industry, Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology provider, has inked a multi-year distribution agreement with International Airlines Group (IAG). The aim of this expanded partnership is to advance modern travel retailing practices, providing Sabre-connected travel buyers and agencies access to a broader array of options.

Range of Options and New Distribution Capabilities

The extended partnership promises to provide access to traditional Edifact content and innovative New Distribution Capabilities (NDC) offers from IAG’s airlines. The airlines involved include some of the industry’s heavyweights, such as British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, and Vueling. These offers will feature Additional Price Points and ancillaries, all accessible through the Sabre travel marketplace on a global scale.

Enhancing Travel Experience

The agreement stands to enhance the travel experience for agencies and travelers by offering a wider range of choices and better transparency. The introduction of NDC content to Sabre-connected travel agencies will occur on a carrier-by-carrier basis, promising a collaborative effort between Sabre and IAG’s airlines.

Personalized Travel Experiences and NDC Standard

This partnership reflects an industry-wide shift toward more personalized travel experiences and the adoption of the NDC standard. Key to the evolution of modern airline retailing through offers and orders, the NDC standard is at the heart of this development. Both Sabre and IAG are committed to furthering this standard to benefit travel agents, buyers, and customers.

British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, Colm Lacy, highlighted the importance of not just improving the customer experience but also the way the airline collaborates with travel agents and buyers. Equally enthusiastic, Roshan Mendis, Chief Commercial Officer at Sabre Travel Solutions, expressed excitement about the new era of personalized retailing that the partnership will foster. He accentuated the opportunities for improved traveler experiences and new revenue streams for airlines and travel agencies, ushering in an exciting phase in the industry.