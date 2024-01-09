en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Sabre Corp and IAG Solidify Partnership to Advance Modern Travel Retailing

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Sabre Corp and IAG Solidify Partnership to Advance Modern Travel Retailing

In a significant development for the global travel industry, Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology provider, has inked a multi-year distribution agreement with International Airlines Group (IAG). The aim of this expanded partnership is to advance modern travel retailing practices, providing Sabre-connected travel buyers and agencies access to a broader array of options.

Range of Options and New Distribution Capabilities

The extended partnership promises to provide access to traditional Edifact content and innovative New Distribution Capabilities (NDC) offers from IAG’s airlines. The airlines involved include some of the industry’s heavyweights, such as British Airways, Iberia, Aer Lingus, and Vueling. These offers will feature Additional Price Points and ancillaries, all accessible through the Sabre travel marketplace on a global scale.

Enhancing Travel Experience

The agreement stands to enhance the travel experience for agencies and travelers by offering a wider range of choices and better transparency. The introduction of NDC content to Sabre-connected travel agencies will occur on a carrier-by-carrier basis, promising a collaborative effort between Sabre and IAG’s airlines.

Personalized Travel Experiences and NDC Standard

This partnership reflects an industry-wide shift toward more personalized travel experiences and the adoption of the NDC standard. Key to the evolution of modern airline retailing through offers and orders, the NDC standard is at the heart of this development. Both Sabre and IAG are committed to furthering this standard to benefit travel agents, buyers, and customers.

British Airways’ Chief Commercial Officer, Colm Lacy, highlighted the importance of not just improving the customer experience but also the way the airline collaborates with travel agents and buyers. Equally enthusiastic, Roshan Mendis, Chief Commercial Officer at Sabre Travel Solutions, expressed excitement about the new era of personalized retailing that the partnership will foster. He accentuated the opportunities for improved traveler experiences and new revenue streams for airlines and travel agencies, ushering in an exciting phase in the industry.

0
Business Travel & Tourism
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
1 min ago
ICU-Ghana Advocates Support for State-Owned Enterprises and Peaceful Conduct in Elections
The Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU-Ghana) has issued a clarion call to the government and other social partners for amplifying support for State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) in Ghana. ICU-Ghana emphasized on the potential of SOEs such as Aluworks Ghana Limited, Neoplan Ghana Limited, PBC Limited, and Volta Star Textiles Limited, to make significant contributions to
ICU-Ghana Advocates Support for State-Owned Enterprises and Peaceful Conduct in Elections
Bulgaria's Surge in Foreign Direct Investments: A Look at the EUR 3.5 Billion Boost
3 mins ago
Bulgaria's Surge in Foreign Direct Investments: A Look at the EUR 3.5 Billion Boost
Nexterus Marks 78 Years of Innovation, Celebrates Four Generations of Leadership
5 mins ago
Nexterus Marks 78 Years of Innovation, Celebrates Four Generations of Leadership
Champaign's Historic Neighbors the Ice House Poised for Reopening
2 mins ago
Champaign's Historic Neighbors the Ice House Poised for Reopening
SeaWorld Appoints Nathaniel J. Lipman as Director, Bolsters Strategic Vision
2 mins ago
SeaWorld Appoints Nathaniel J. Lipman as Director, Bolsters Strategic Vision
Shoe Zone's Success: A Tale of Adaptation, Strategy, and Robust Profits
2 mins ago
Shoe Zone's Success: A Tale of Adaptation, Strategy, and Robust Profits
Latest Headlines
World News
West Virginia 2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off with Candidate Filings
44 seconds
West Virginia 2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off with Candidate Filings
Navigating the NFL Playoffs: Predicting the Wild Card Winners
58 seconds
Navigating the NFL Playoffs: Predicting the Wild Card Winners
Cartoon Highlights: A Creative Spin on Wolverines' Championship Win
1 min
Cartoon Highlights: A Creative Spin on Wolverines' Championship Win
Delhi Government Allocates Rs 245 Crore, Forms Task Force for Village Infrastructure Development
2 mins
Delhi Government Allocates Rs 245 Crore, Forms Task Force for Village Infrastructure Development
Study Illuminates Regional Disparities in Breast Cancer Survival Rates Across India
2 mins
Study Illuminates Regional Disparities in Breast Cancer Survival Rates Across India
Neuroscience Breakthroughs: Unraveling the Mysteries of Movement Disorders
2 mins
Neuroscience Breakthroughs: Unraveling the Mysteries of Movement Disorders
Global News Morning Saskatoon: Debt Management, Homeless Support, and the Expanding Role of Pharmacists
4 mins
Global News Morning Saskatoon: Debt Management, Homeless Support, and the Expanding Role of Pharmacists
Jordan Rhodes Confirmed to Stay with Blackpool FC for the Season
5 mins
Jordan Rhodes Confirmed to Stay with Blackpool FC for the Season
The Political Role of the Black Church: Biden's Speech at Mother Emanuel
5 mins
The Political Role of the Black Church: Biden's Speech at Mother Emanuel
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
27 mins
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
1 hour
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
1 hour
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
1 hour
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
1 hour
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
2 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
2 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
3 hours
Australian Shares Set to Rise on Back of Tech Gains in New York
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses
3 hours
Alcoa to Halt Production at Western Australia Refinery, Resulting in 750 Job Losses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app