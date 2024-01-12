Sabato De Sarno: The Private Maestro Behind Gucci’s Revitalization

Behind the grandeur of Gucci’s fashion empire, now stands a private figure, Sabato De Sarno. The newly appointed creative director has breathed a revitalizing spirit into the luxury brand. His Rome apartment, a personal sanctuary detached from work, mirrors his passion for design and is decorated with contemporary art pieces.

A Fresh Color Palette and New Direction for Gucci

De Sarno has infused Gucci’s product line with a fresh color – a deep bordeaux, symbolizing a new era. His debut collection, ‘Ancora’, translates to ‘Again’ in English, reflecting his aspiration for the brand to evoke an unending passion. This shift in color palette and design approach marks a strategic repositioning for Gucci.

From Valentino to Gucci: De Sarno’s Journey

Prior to joining Gucci, De Sarno had a prosperous 14-year tenure at Valentino. He has recently graced high-profile events such as the Los Angeles County Museum of Art gala, dressing celebrities and making his mark in the fashion world. Despite his ascent to the pinnacle of fashion industry, he remains grounded, maintaining a strong bond with his family and cherishing shared memories.

Reviving Gucci’s Heritage for a Wider Reach

Under the previous creative director, Alessandro Michele, Gucci experienced substantial financial growth by appealing to a diverse, younger audience. Nonetheless, Kering, the fashion conglomerate owning Gucci, sought a new direction to broaden the brand’s reach and boost sales. De Sarno is anticipated to leverage Gucci’s rich heritage to attract a more affluent customer base. This strategic move follows Michele’s departure in November 2022, with Kering setting an ambitious objective of elevating Gucci’s sales to a potential 15 billion euros.