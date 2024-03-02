Sō Labs Debuts Layer 1 Watch at Windup Watch Fair: A Fresh Take on Fun Timepieces

For those in search of a watch that combines fun with functionality, the emergence of Sō Labs and its debut product, the Layer 1 watch, at the Windup Watch Fair in 2019, marks a significant shift in the market. Founded by Rick Cosgrove, with the help of Andrew Perez of Astor & Banks, this new company seeks to offer vibrant, durable watches without breaking the bank.

The Genesis of Sō Labs

Rick Cosgrove's journey into watchmaking began out of a practical need: to find a memorable yet affordable gift for his clients. Unable to find something that met his criteria on the market, Cosgrove, alongside his friend and seasoned watchmaker Andrew Perez, embarked on a mission to create something unique. The result was not only a successful batch of watches for his clients but also the birth of Sō Labs, a company aimed at crafting watches that stand out for their creativity and durability.

Designing the Layer 1

The creation of the Layer 1 watch was a testament to Cosgrove and Perez's dedication to quality and innovation. Despite the challenges they faced with no prior experience in watch manufacturing, the duo managed to design a watch that was both aesthetically pleasing and functionally robust in less than a year. Their efforts culminated in the unveiling of the Layer 1 watch at the Windup Watch Fair, where it was met with positive reception for its unique approach to watch design, combining elements of fun and sophistication.

Looking Towards the Future

The successful launch of the Layer 1 watch has set a promising foundation for Sō Labs. As the company looks to the future, it aims to continue exploring the boundaries of watch design, focusing on creating products that resonate with consumers seeking something beyond the traditional. With a commitment to creativity, durability, and accessibility, Sō Labs is poised to make a significant impact on the watch industry.

The introduction of Sō Labs and its Layer 1 watch represents a refreshing addition to the world of timepieces. By blending the playful essence of a Swatch with the durability and meticulous design of higher-end watches, Sō Labs offers a compelling alternative for those looking for a watch that is both fun and functional. As the company moves forward, it will be interesting to see how its commitment to innovation and quality will shape the future of fun timepieces.