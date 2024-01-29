Ryanair's Housing Purchase in Swords Sparks Controversy

On the outskirts of Dublin, in the tranquil neighborhood of Swords, a saga of affordable housing and corporate investment has unfolded. Ryanair, the budget airline, has purchased 25 new homes in the area, with the intention of renting these properties to its cabin crew at Dublin Airport. The move has stirred up quite the storm, with local prospective homeowners and politicians voicing their concerns.

Corporate Housing: A Global Phenomenon

However, Minister for Enterprise Simon Coveney came to Ryanair's defence. According to him, it's not unusual for large businesses to invest in housing for their employees. He drew parallels with similar practices in Paris and the west coast of the US, where multinational companies have made comparable investments.

Addressing Employee Needs

Ryanair's initiative aims to provide affordable rental accommodation for the new cabin crew members in their first year of employment. This move comes in response to the increasing housing pressure their staff has been facing. The properties are strategically located, offering the convenience of proximity to the airport.

Government's Commitment to First-Time Buyers

Despite the controversy, Coveney highlighted the importance of ensuring that these corporate initiatives do not compete with first-time homebuyers. He emphasized the government's commitment towards increasing the housing supply and prioritizing first-time buyers. Coveney cited that a total of 32,695 new homes were built in 2023, a figure that surpasses the government's target of 29,000 under the Housing for All programme.