Ryanair Takes a Stand Against ‘Pirate’ Online Travel Agents

In a bold move, Ryanair, the leading low-cost airline, has taken a stand against certain online travel agents, accusing them of acting like ‘pirates‘. In a statement, the airline criticized these agents for adding concealed mark-ups to the prices of Ryanair flights. The fallout has seen Ryanair flights suddenly removed from several online booking platforms, including Booking.com, Kiwi, and Kayak.

Impact on Ryanair’s Business

The abrupt removal of its flights from these booking sites is set to reduce Ryanair’s short-term passenger numbers by up to 2% in January. The company anticipates a consequent impact on ticket revenues. Despite this, Ryanair has reassured stakeholders that this event will not significantly affect its full-year financial forecasts for passenger numbers or profits.

Ryanair’s Counter-Strategy

Not one to back down, Ryanair has responded by slashing fares for passengers booking directly through its website. This strategic move is aimed at enticing travelers to bypass third-party agents, ensuring they benefit from the most affordable rates. It also reinforces Ryanair’s commitment to a transparent booking experience, devoid of any hidden additional costs.

Ryanair’s Stance on Transparency

Ryanair has long been at odds with online travel agents, accusing them of overcharging and providing misleading contact information. The recent events have highlighted this issue, pushing the airline to take a strong stance. Ryanair has reaffirmed its commitment to work with honest and transparent online travel agents, praising Google Flights for its integrity. The airline commends Google Flights for not including hidden fees and for directing customers to book directly through the Ryanair.com website.

Despite the challenges, Ryanair’s latest update revealed a 9% year-on-year increase in passenger numbers in December. This is an impressive feat, considering it was achieved amidst the cancellation of more than 900 flights due to the Israel-Gaza war and the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv and neighboring Jordan.

In its commitment to transparency and affordability, Ryanair continues to combat the hidden mark-ups by ‘pirate’ agents. The airline’s actions resonate with their ethos, ensuring customers receive the best rates and a straightforward booking experience.