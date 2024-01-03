en English
Aviation

Ryanair Passenger Numbers Rise Despite Operational Challenges Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Ryanair Passenger Numbers Rise Despite Operational Challenges Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

Despite facing operational challenges due to the Israel-Hamas conflict, Ryanair, Europe’s largest low-cost airline, posted a 9% rise in passenger numbers in December, taking the tally to 12.54 million compared to 11.5 million in the previous year. The conflict, which triggered an escalation of the war after Hamas launched attacks on Israel on October 7, led to the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv and Jordan by several airlines, including Ryanair. This resulted in Ryanair cancelling over 900 flights in December, following the cancellation of more than 960 flights in November and over 870 in October.

Ryanair’s Operational Challenges Amid Conflict

The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Ryanair’s operations was evident, with the airline having to cancel a considerable number of flights over the last few months. Despite these setbacks, Ryanair showcased resilience, managing to increase its passenger numbers. However, the airline reported a slight decrease in its load factor, which fell to 91% in December, down from 92% in the same month the previous year. The load factor is a measure that gauges how full flights are.

Expansion Plans Amid Challenges

Undeterred by the hurdles, Ryanair announced plans to launch services from Bournemouth Airport to Agadir in Morocco, with flights set to commence from April 1. The airline is investing $1.4 billion in Morocco for the summer of 2024, indicating a bullish outlook. This new route will be Ryanair’s 19th destination from Bournemouth. The airport, in anticipation of welcoming over a million passengers, is pumping over £5m into new facilities and equipment to manage the expected growth.

Passenger Ordeal on a Stranded Ryanair Flight

In a separate incident, passengers on a stranded Ryanair flight in Spain experienced panic attacks and fainting spells during 42-degree weather. The flight, scheduled to take off from Spain’s Malaga to Italy’s Milano on 19 July, faced a protracted delay of 10 hours. Ryanair’s response to the incident was reportedly inadequate, with the airline providing disgruntled customers with a mere €4 bonus after four hours of waiting. The incident was confirmed by Ivano Giacomelli of the Codici Consumers Association, who stated that they would seek an explanation from Ryanair.

Aviation Business
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

