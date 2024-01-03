en English
Aviation

Ryanair Flights Dropped by Online Travel Agencies Amid Legal and Regulatory Pressure

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:01 am EST
Ryanair Flights Dropped by Online Travel Agencies Amid Legal and Regulatory Pressure

In a significant turn of events, Ryanair, the renowned Irish low-cost airline, confirmed on Wednesday that multiple online travel agencies, including giants like Booking.com, Kiwi, and Kayak, have stopped selling Ryanair flights. This development, which took place in early December, was due to legal and regulatory pressures faced by the airline.

Impact on Short-Term Load Factors

Ryanair anticipates that this shift will lead to a minor decrease in their short-term load factors, estimating a 1% to 2% reduction for the months of December and January. Nonetheless, this is seen as a bump in the road rather than a major barrier. The airline does not foresee this impacting its overall traffic volumes for the year significantly.

Profit-After-Tax Guidance Remains Unaffected

Importantly, Ryanair does not anticipate any substantial effect on its profit-after-tax guidance. This suggests that despite the current turbulence, the airline’s management is confident about maintaining its financial stability. This resilience speaks volumes about the airline’s robust business model and its ability to navigate through challenges.

Addressing Customer Concerns

While the airline contends with these changes, there have been reports of negative experiences from some customers. Issues have been raised about seating allocation, staff behavior, additional charges, flight cancellations, and a lack of clear communication regarding flight alterations. These complaints highlight a need for Ryanair to address customer service concerns and improve the overall passenger experience. The airline’s ability to handle these issues effectively will undoubtedly have a significant bearing on its reputation and future growth.

Despite these issues, Ryanair’s management, including those involved in crafting and editing the announcement, such as Conor Humphries and Jason Neely, remain focused on guiding the airline through these changes without substantial disruption to their financial outlook. Their unwavering commitment to managing the situation effectively is vital to the airline’s continued success.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

