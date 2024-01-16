Ryanair Doubles Down on Quality Control Measures Amid Boeing Safety Concerns

Irish airline Ryanair is bolstering its quality control measures by doubling its team of engineers overseeing Boeing's production lines. This decision comes in the wake of rising concerns about the safety and reliability of Boeing airplanes, which have been implicated in a series of high-profile incidents.

Advertisment

Investing in Aircraft Safety

Amidst an atmosphere of heightened scrutiny in the aviation industry, Ryanair's commitment to safety is evident. The airline is significantly growing its onsite presence at Boeing factories in the United States, a resolute step towards ensuring its aircraft fleet meets the highest standards of safety and performance. This initiative underscores Ryanair's determination to maintain its reputation for reliability and trustworthiness in a fiercely competitive market.

A Proactive Response to Aviation Controversies

Ryanair's decision to increase its engineering oversight was likely catalyzed by recent concerns surrounding Boeing aircraft, particularly following a major safety issue with an Alaska Airlines-operated Boeing 737 MAX. The incident prompted immediate inspections and the grounding of some planes, impacting hundreds of flights. Ryanair's CEO, Michael O'Leary, voiced his concerns, emphasizing the need for both Boeing and its customers to invest in improving quality control.

Despite previous complaints about delivery delays from Boeing, O'Leary expressed increased confidence in the manufacturer since the appointment of David Calhoun as president and chief executive in 2020. He noted a marked improvement in the quality of aircraft deliveries and described the Boeing MAX, grounded for two years following two crashes in 2018 and 2019, as the 'safest aircraft flying' and 'the most audited and regulated aircraft ever made.'