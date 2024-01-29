Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary Backs Boeing Amidst Aviation Industry Criticisms

Michael O'Leary, CEO of Ryanair, has voiced robust support for Boeing, applauding the company's leadership and expressing faith in their commitment to safety. This show of support for Boeing, despite recent criticisms from other airlines, is a rare instance of public backing for the beleaguered aviation giant. Ryanair is standing firm on its Boeing Max 10 orders, undeterred by concerns raised by other carriers. Adjustments to the airline's growth and profit forecasts have been necessitated due to delivery delays from Boeing and disputes with online travel agencies.

O'Leary's Unwavering Support Amidst Criticism

In the face of increasing scrutiny and criticism of Boeing, O'Leary's endorsement is a testament to Ryanair's commitment to the manufacturer. Despite past criticisms of Boeing's management, O'Leary has reaffirmed his confidence in Boeing's turnaround and fervent commitment to safety. This support is particularly noteworthy considering Ryanair's status as a major customer of Boeing, and its significant $40 billion deal for up to 300 Boeing Max 10 aircraft.

United Airlines' Shift, Ryanair's Steadfastness

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby's recent announcement of potentially excluding the Max 10 from their fleet plan paints a contrasting picture to Ryanair's unwavering support. Ryanair, on the other hand, has committed to 150 firm orders for the aircraft and plans to increase their fleet to 210 Max 8s and up to 300 Max 10s. Even in the face of delivery delays and the pending approval of the Max 10 by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Ryanair remains resolute and anticipates the aircraft to be airborne early next year.

Challenges Impacting Ryanair's Growth

Despite O'Leary's staunch support for Boeing, Ryanair hasn't been immune to the fallout from the delivery delays. The airline has had to adjust its traffic forecast downward, indicating a slight setback in its growth. Compounding this, Ryanair has also had to navigate disputes with online travel agencies, leading to fare cuts to fill unsold seats. This, in turn, has influenced its financial forecast. Ryanair now anticipates its full-year profit to be at the lower end of its predicted range, although it still expects to exceed its pre-pandemic record in 2018.