Business

Rwanda Mining Shake-Up: Licenses Revoked in Quest for Compliance and Professionalism

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
On January 3, 2023, the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) took a decisive step to ensure a safe, productive, and professional mining environment by revoking mining licenses from seven companies. The decision, which corrects serious deficiencies after previous warnings, affects companies that have failed to comply with mining, environmental, and safety standards.

Cleaning Up the Mining Sector

The companies in question, namely Ngali Mining Limited, DEMIKARU, ETS MUNSAD Minerals, FX TUGIRANUBUMWE, and Ngororero Mining Company (NMC), held licenses across multiple regions in Rwanda. The majority of these companies were involved in extracting the ‘3Ts’ – tin (cassiterite), tungsten (wolframite), and tantalum (coltan). The exception was Ngali Mining Limited, which mined gemstones, such as amethyst.

The RMB’s decision represents not only an immediate response to non-compliance but also a significant stride towards the government’s broader goal of professionalizing the mining sector. This includes ensuring security and proper decommissioning of abandoned concessions.

Implications for the Economy

Mining is a key contributor to Rwanda’s economy, ranking as the second-largest sector after tourism. In the first nine months of 2023 alone, the industry generated earnings of $852 million compared to $584.8 million the previous year. The revocation of these licenses, therefore, represents a bold move by the government to protect the sector’s integrity and future growth.

Message to Mining Entities

The RMB has used this opportunity to urge all mining entities to maintain high operational standards. From 2019 to 2023, the mining revenue sharing scheme allotted Rwf2 billion to mining-host districts, and in 2022 mining contributed Rwf27.7 billion to the national treasury. With such significant financial contributions at stake, it’s clear that the government’s commitment to maintaining a high standard in this vital sector is unwavering.

Business Rwanda
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

