en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Rural Startups in India Seek Government Support Ahead of National Budget and Lok Sabha Elections

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 8, 2024 at 1:21 am EST
Rural Startups in India Seek Government Support Ahead of National Budget and Lok Sabha Elections

As the national Budget and Lok Sabha elections loom large on the horizon, startups rooted in rural India are voicing their hopes for new governmental programs designed to stimulate research and innovation. These grassroots-level entrepreneurs are seeking assistance in multiple fronts, including the enhancement of supply chains, the acquisition of subsidies, infrastructure upgrades, and easier access to finance.

Startups Seek Support from Agriculture Accelerator Fund

These startups have their eyes on potential support from the Agriculture Accelerator Fund and are eager for the easing of export mechanisms. Companies like Krini Spices and Iris Polymers are actively looking for government assistance to help them establish connections with global supply chains and penetrate international markets.

The Timing of the Budget and Elections

The timing of the national Budget and the forthcoming elections have become crucial factors in shaping these startups’ expectations for government support. They are hopeful that the twin events will shift governmental attention towards their needs, given their political significance.

Challenges and Expectations

Despite acknowledging improvements in their performance due to policy reforms in recent years, these startups continue to grapple with significant challenges. They believe that these obstacles can be overcome, and their contribution to regional economic growth and innovation can be amplified with the right kind of support.

Their requests come at a time when these entrepreneurs are optimistic that the government will address their concerns and help ameliorate their growing pains. With the right backing, they believe they can play a more substantial role in fostering economic growth and innovation in their regions.

0
Business
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
46 seconds ago
Climate Change's Blow to US Winter Businesses: A Snowfall Shortage
As the world’s climate continues to shift, a significant lack of snowfall is casting long shadows over winter businesses across the United States. Unusual weather patterns, characterized by warmer temperatures and rainfall, have led to rapid snowmelt, posing dire challenges for industries that thrive on the white blanket of winter. Weathering the Storm: Winter Businesses
Climate Change's Blow to US Winter Businesses: A Snowfall Shortage
Colchester Pub Ordered to Pay Over £5,000 to Ex-Employees
4 mins ago
Colchester Pub Ordered to Pay Over £5,000 to Ex-Employees
KeeTa Captures 37% of Hong Kong's Food Delivery Market: A Sustainable Success?
4 mins ago
KeeTa Captures 37% of Hong Kong's Food Delivery Market: A Sustainable Success?
Malaysian Creator Economy Company Cult Creative Secures $107,500 Seed Funding
2 mins ago
Malaysian Creator Economy Company Cult Creative Secures $107,500 Seed Funding
Next-Gen Leaders Outline Future Plans at Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024
3 mins ago
Next-Gen Leaders Outline Future Plans at Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet 2024
Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni Unveils the Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy in 'An Uncommon Love'
3 mins ago
Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni Unveils the Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy in 'An Uncommon Love'
Latest Headlines
World News
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
13 seconds
Scouts at Hamilton Jamboree Hit by Covid-19 Outbreak: 48 Cases Reported
Rising Star Xavier Bartlett: Resilience and Success in the BBL
55 seconds
Rising Star Xavier Bartlett: Resilience and Success in the BBL
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
3 mins
Kim Garth's Exceptional Bowling Secures Australia's Win in Second T20I Against India
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
4 mins
Vivoryon Therapeutics to Host Investor Meetings, Discusses Varoglutamstat and Future Prospects
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
4 mins
President Irfaan Ali Paves Way for Advanced Healthcare with New Amsterdam General Hospital
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
5 mins
Birmingham City's Transition: Lukas Jutkiewicz's Hope for a Positive Turnaround Under New Management
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
6 mins
Henrik Larsson Reflects on His Short Yet Impactful Time at Manchester United
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
9 mins
Blackburn Rovers' History Rewritten as 15-Year-Old Rory Finneran Makes Debut
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
9 mins
Encompass Health Corp. Proposes $61.4 Million Rehabilitation Hospital in Bangor
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
12 mins
India and the World: A Week of Eventful Occurrences
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
1 hour
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
3 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
3 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
4 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
4 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
7 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
7 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
7 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app