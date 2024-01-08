Rural Startups in India Seek Government Support Ahead of National Budget and Lok Sabha Elections

As the national Budget and Lok Sabha elections loom large on the horizon, startups rooted in rural India are voicing their hopes for new governmental programs designed to stimulate research and innovation. These grassroots-level entrepreneurs are seeking assistance in multiple fronts, including the enhancement of supply chains, the acquisition of subsidies, infrastructure upgrades, and easier access to finance.

Startups Seek Support from Agriculture Accelerator Fund

These startups have their eyes on potential support from the Agriculture Accelerator Fund and are eager for the easing of export mechanisms. Companies like Krini Spices and Iris Polymers are actively looking for government assistance to help them establish connections with global supply chains and penetrate international markets.

The Timing of the Budget and Elections

The timing of the national Budget and the forthcoming elections have become crucial factors in shaping these startups’ expectations for government support. They are hopeful that the twin events will shift governmental attention towards their needs, given their political significance.

Challenges and Expectations

Despite acknowledging improvements in their performance due to policy reforms in recent years, these startups continue to grapple with significant challenges. They believe that these obstacles can be overcome, and their contribution to regional economic growth and innovation can be amplified with the right kind of support.

Their requests come at a time when these entrepreneurs are optimistic that the government will address their concerns and help ameliorate their growing pains. With the right backing, they believe they can play a more substantial role in fostering economic growth and innovation in their regions.