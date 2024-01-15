en English
Business

Rupert Baines Takes the Reins of GaN Tech Startup QPT

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:10 am EST
Rupert Baines Takes the Reins of GaN Tech Startup QPT

Rupert Baines, the erstwhile CEO of UltraSoc, is set to helm QPT, a fledgling startup that has carved a niche for itself in the realm of Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology. An advisor to QPT until recently, Baines is slated to officially step into his new role as CEO on April 1st.

QPT’s Victorious Streak and Funding Journey

QPT emerged triumphant in ABB’s global Power Density Start-up Challenge 2023, an accolade that has significantly boosted its profile in the Motor Drive Products sector. The company, at present, is in the throes of a fundraising drive via the crowdfunding platform, CrowdCube. This initiative is geared towards bolstering its operations for an anticipated duration of 12 to 18 months. A substantial venture capital round is envisioned on the horizon, contingent on robust customer engagement.

Innovation in Power Electronics

The startup is spearheading innovation in the power electronics market with its pioneering technology. This state-of-the-art technology hinges on GaN transistors that facilitate higher-frequency, more efficient power systems. QPT’s formidable intellectual property portfolio is a testament to its industry-leading innovations, with one patent already granted and an additional 11 currently in the pipeline.

Revolutionising Variable Frequency Drives

Their ground-breaking qGaN technology aims to dramatically revolutionize Variable Frequency Drives (VFDs). By eliminating the need for bulky filters, it paves the way for seamless integration and substantial energy savings. QPT’s initial focus rests on the industrial sector, with plans afoot to foray into the automotive market. This expansion strategy is predicated on leveraging GaN Systems transistors, which have recently been snapped up by Infineon Technologies.

Global Ambitions and Employment Opportunities

QPT’s research and development endeavors are ongoing in Cambridge and Portugal, with plans underway for a custom ASIC boasting higher integration. Baines envisages a future where QPT emerges as a dominant contender in the $60 billion market for motors, data center power, and electric vehicles. This ambition, if realized, could spawn a global business empire with significant employment opportunities.

Business
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

