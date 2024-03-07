Ruiz Foods Relocates Headquarters to Texas, Bolstering Frisco's Economy and Job Market

Ruiz Food Products Inc., the largest frozen Mexican food manufacturer in the United States, recently marked a significant milestone with a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of its new headquarters in Frisco, Texas. The strategic decision to move from Dinuba, California, to Frisco was driven by the desire to centralize operations and tap into the booming economic and talent pool of the Texas region. Kimberli Carroll, president and CEO of Ruiz Foods, highlighted the move as a pivotal step in enhancing the company's ability to serve its customers and facilities more effectively and efficiently.

Strategic Relocation for Enhanced Operations

The relocation process, facilitated by the Site Selection Group, pinpointed Frisco as an ideal location for Ruiz Foods' headquarters. The move not only positions the company closer to its manufacturing facilities in Texas, California, and South Carolina but also provides it with a competitive edge in accessing a skilled workforce specialized in consumer products, IT, and marketing. This strategic relocation is aimed at fostering business growth and improving service delivery to customers across the nation.

Boosting Frisco's Economy and Job Market

Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney and Christal Howard, president and CEO of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, have both expressed their excitement and support for Ruiz Foods' decision to call Frisco home. The relocation is expected to significantly contribute to the local economy by creating over 125 new jobs in the region. Ruiz Foods' commitment to innovation, integrity, quality, respect, and teamwork aligns with the values that have propelled Frisco's success, making this partnership a perfect fit for the community.

A Milestone Celebrated

The grand opening of Ruiz Foods' 25,000-square-foot headquarters at the Hall Park facility signifies more than just a physical move; it represents the company's ambition to grow and adapt in a rapidly changing business environment. Approximately 125 team members will be housed in the new office, leveraging the strategic advantages that Frisco offers, including access to a skilled workforce, lower operating costs, and proximity to key markets. This move is a testament to Ruiz Foods' dedication to its values and vision for the future.

The relocation of Ruiz Foods to Frisco, Texas, not only underscores the company's strategic planning and commitment to growth but also highlights the city's appeal as a burgeoning hub for businesses looking for a dynamic and supportive environment. As Ruiz Foods embarks on this new chapter, the move is poised to bring about positive economic impacts, job creation, and a strengthened partnership between the business and the Frisco community, setting a precedent for future corporate relocations.