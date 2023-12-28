en English
Business

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Entangled in Legal Disputes Amid Liquidation

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:07 am EST
Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Entangled in Legal Disputes Amid Liquidation

The year-end period has brought a series of legal challenges for Ruapehu Alpine Lifts, the operator of Turoa and Whakapapa ski fields, as disclosed in the first report by the company’s receivers. The New Zealand-based company is facing claims from its liquidation committee as well as the initiation of legal proceedings by the company’s liquidators and receivers.

Legal Claims and Counter Claims

The liquidation committee for Ruapehu Alpine Lifts has lodged a claim against the company’s liquidators, Richard Nacey and John Fisk of PwC, on December 15. The committee seeks coverage for their reasonable legal expenses from the ski field operator’s funds. This move triggered a series of legal disputes that are still ongoing.

Shortly after the committee’s claim, on December 21, the liquidators, together with receivers Brendon Gibson and Neale Jackson of Calibre Partners, initiated legal proceedings of their own. They are seeking court orders to establish that the liquidation committee does not have priority claim over the funds, in comparison to Crown Regional Holdings.

Crown Regional Holdings: A Major Creditor

Crown Regional Holdings is a significant creditor claiming approximately $42 million. This financial institution has a substantial stake in the outcome of the legal proceedings and, as such, has been drawn into the legal disputes against the backdrop of the company’s liquidation.

The Receivers’ Report and Judicial Deliberation

The receivers’ report, which details these legal disputes, has been published on the Companies Office website. The matters are currently under judicial consideration, with a court hearing expected in the coming year. The report, however, does not include details on the financial performance of the NZX50, the index of the 50 largest stocks listed on the New Zealand Stock Exchange, which has shown an increase of 2.5 percent for the year.

