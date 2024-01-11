en English
Business

RTE’s Morning Radio Slot: A New Host Amidst Governance Changes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:51 am EST
RTE's Morning Radio Slot: A New Host Amidst Governance Changes

As the dawn of a new era nears at the Irish State broadcaster RTE, anticipation mounts over the announcement of the new host for the coveted morning radio slot. The void, left by the departure of Ryan Tubridy, has sparked speculation and intrigue across the Irish radio landscape. Amidst this, RTE has remained steadfast in its commitment to secrecy, ensuring that the identity of the new face of the morning radio remains shrouded in mystery.

Mystery Contenders and Declined Offers

While the new appointment has been closely guarded, the broadcaster’s move to reduce the salary for the position and impose restrictions on external work has reportedly led some well-known presenters to decline the offer. Among the names that surfaced was Dermot Whelan, a qualified meditation teacher and former co-host of the Dermot and Dave show on Today FM. Although Whelan was a surprise contender, he confirmed that he had not been approached for the job.

Other celebrities like Baz Ashmawy and Brendan Courtney, alongside Oliver Callan, who temporarily filled in after Tubridy’s exit, were also considered. However, they no longer remain in the running, leaving audiences guessing about the new host.

Gender Balance and Confidentiality

In an industry often under scrutiny for its representation, it is believed that the new presenter will likely be a male due to the current gender balance in mid-morning/lunchtime slots. Kevin Bakhurst, the broadcaster’s Director General, has emphasized the need for confidentiality until the new presenter is confirmed, further fueling the suspense.

Amid Governance Changes

The transition comes at a time when RTE is undergoing significant governance changes. Following a controversy involving side deals with private companies by some of RTE’s top stars, including Tubridy, measures are being taken to ensure greater transparency. Tubridy, since his exit, has joined the ranks of the UK’s Virgin Radio.

In a move towards greater governance, RTE is also set to publish a register of interests and external activities of its personnel, along with revealing the salaries of its ten highest-paid hosts in 2022. This marks a new chapter in the broadcaster’s history, one that promises to balance entertainment with accountability.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

