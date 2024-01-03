RSM US Stands Firm on Financial Independence: Rejects External Investments

In a recent interview, Brian Becker, CEO and managing partner of RSM US, declared that the firm has no intentions of seeking private equity investment. This statement comes in stark contrast to the current trend among some accounting firms of turning to external capital to fuel expansion and allow partners to cash out early. RSM, a firm with a revenue of $3.7 billion, firmly believes in its financial independence and does not see the need for external capital for growth.

The Skepticism Towards External Investments

Becker’s skepticism towards the business models of competitors who have sought external investments is palpable. His reservations stem from RSM’s history, particularly its tumultuous experience from 1999 to 2011 when it was part of H&R Block and known as RSM McGladrey. Disagreements over the operational and financial model led to a split and an eventual reunion of RSM McGladrey and McGladrey & Pullen in 2011. This experience has evidently left a lasting impression on the firm’s approach to financial independence and growth.

Resisting ESOP Model

In line with RSM’s financial independence, Becker also dismissed the idea of adopting BDO’s Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Instead, he emphasized the importance of the traditional partnership model that the firm has always maintained. Despite not being part of the Big 4, RSM US continues to hold its position as the fifth-largest accounting firm. The firm’s unwavering stance on financial independence is part of its strategy to stay competitive, particularly against emerging competitors like FORVIS.

The Future of RSM US

In light of the firm’s unique approach to growth and financial independence, the future of RSM US remains a topic of interest. Will its decision to stay away from private equity investment and maintain traditional partnership models pay off in the long run? Only time will tell. However, one thing is certain: RSM US’s fierce commitment to its independence and traditional partnership model is a testament to its confidence in its capabilities and future prospects.