Automotive

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Sees Price Hike: Implications and Market Standing

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:31 pm EST
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Sees Price Hike: Implications and Market Standing

In an unexpected turn, Royal Enfield has announced a substantial price hike across all colour variants of the popular Royal Enfield Himalayan 450. The price increase, of up to Rs 16,000, is a significant move in the auto industry and could signal deeper market shifts. Despite the price increase, the Himalayan 450 remains a competitive choice in the market, especially when compared to its rival, the KTM 390 Adventure.

The New Price Hike

The new Royal Enfield Himalayan has seen a price increase ranging from Rs 14,000 to Rs 16,000. The starting price now stands higher than the previous top colour option’s price. The bike now begins at Rs 2.85 lakh, and the top-spec Hanle Black variant has escalated to Rs 2.98 lakh. Despite the significant price increase, the Himalayan model’s features and specifications remain unchanged, indicating a strong demand for this model.

Comparing the Market

Even with the price hike, the bike maintains a competitive edge. It is more expensive than the Triumph Scrambler 400 X, yet it offers more features. Moreover, it still stands as a more affordable option than its direct competitor, the KTM 390 Adventure. This pricing strategy suggests that the Himalayan 450 is not just competing on price but also on the value it offers to consumers.

Implications of the Price Increase

While the exact reasons for the price increase are not specified, it could be influenced by factors such as increased production costs, enhancements to the vehicle’s features, or shifts in supply and demand dynamics. This significant price update might also indicate broader trends in the automotive industry, including increasing costs of materials, labour, or technological advancements incorporated into new vehicle models. Consumers interested in the Himalayan 450 will now need to factor in this updated pricing as part of their purchasing decisions.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

