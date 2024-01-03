Routes 360: Revolutionizing Aviation Industry Communication

Routes 360, a platform for aviation professionals, has proven to be an instrumental tool for enhancing strategic visibility within the industry. By allowing members to share company updates and successes, it ensures content reaches an extensive audience of industry professionals through various touchpoints on the routesonline website. With over 145,000 views on member articles and news sections in 2023, the platform’s value is unmistakable.

Who Uses Routes 360?

Primarily, Routes 360 targets network planning professionals and organizations, providing a platform for them to promote their airports, destinations, products, and routes. Members are encouraged to share information relative to their objectives and the interests of their target audience, ensuring maximum reach and relevance.

How to Maximize Profile Views?

For better profile visibility, members are advised to consider the timing and relevancy of their news announcements. Hot topics that draw attention include route development updates, economic impact studies, new destinations, and partnership or expansion news. Besides, keeping profile content fresh and relevant ensures visitors are always informed and engaged.

Additional Benefits

Routes 360 doesn’t stop at being a platform for sharing updates; it also offers user guides and additional resources to help members maximize their membership benefits. This makes it a comprehensive solution for organizations looking to reach an influential audience in the network planning sector.

FlightAware, another prominent player in the aviation industry, provides advanced, accurate, actionable data and insights. This includes live flight tracking, global air travel transparency, and predictive data powered by Hyperfeed®. It also offers resources and strategies for professionals to stay informed and engaged with the latest trends and developments in the industry.

Emerging Trends and Acquisitions

The resilience of the aircraft leasing industry, the increase in premium travel demand, the shift towards luxury voyages, the use of technology for contactless air travel, and the acquisition of FindaPilot.com by FLYING Media Group (FMG), are some of the emerging trends and developments shaping the industry.

Finally, the ACE 2023 event in Abu Dhabi, hosted by Etihad Cargo, was a noteworthy gathering of decision makers from the air cargo industry. With its focus on knowledge sharing, networking, and recognizing industry leaders, the event also heralds the future, promising an even more opulent affair for ACE 2024, with enhanced networking opportunities and a rejuvenated conference program.