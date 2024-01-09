en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Rostraver’s Anden Auto Dealership Confronts Nearly 800 Charges

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:28 pm EST
Rostraver’s Anden Auto Dealership Confronts Nearly 800 Charges

In the heart of Rostraver, Pennsylvania, a used car dealership named Anden Auto has found itself in the crosshairs of state authorities. Nearly 800 charges have been filed against it by state police, stemming from a multitude of violations against state regulations. The charges paint a picture of alleged negligence and non-compliance that could potentially cost the dealership heavily.

A Regular Audit Turns Irregular

The initial unearthing of the irregularities occurred during a routine audit by the vehicle fraud unit. A state trooper discovered that the lot on Pine Valley Lane was unattended during business hours – a clear violation of state law. Curiously, the owner of Anden Auto declined to speak with the trooper, instead delegating the task to Emery Anden IV, presumably his son.

Digging Deeper: An Avalanche of Violations

Subsequent investigations unearthed a litany of further violations. The dealership had failed to display business hours or salesperson certificates, a basic requirement for any business. There was an absence of required documentation of employee criminal histories and temporary tags. Shockingly, nearly 50 non-issued license plates were found unsecured, a significant security concern. Perhaps most damningly, there was a complete absence of buyer’s guides in vehicles for sale, a clear violation of consumer rights.

More Violations Uncovered at Second Location

The investigation didn’t stop at Pine Valley Lane. Another location on Rehoboth Church Road was also found to hold a host of violations. The establishment, founded in 2006, now faces the spectre of substantial fines. With each missing buyer’s guide alone potentially resulting in a $1,000 fine, the financial implications could be devastating.

All attempts to contact the dealership for comments have been unsuccessful thus far. As the case unfolds, the fate of Anden Auto hangs in the balance. The dealership’s alleged disregard for state regulations and consumer rights could stand as a stark reminder to other businesses about the importance of compliance and the steep cost of neglect.

0
Automotive Business
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
17 mins ago
Explosion at Downtown Texas Hotel: 11 Injured, One Missing
Yesterday, a sudden explosion rocked the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel in Texas, leaving at least 11 people wounded, and one person missing. The blast resulted in chunks of the building strewn across the road, with reports of a gas odor pervading the vicinity. Witness Accounts Witnesses recounted a deafening ‘boom’ followed by the
Explosion at Downtown Texas Hotel: 11 Injured, One Missing
Royal Enfield Signs Strategic MoU with Tamil Nadu Government
1 hour ago
Royal Enfield Signs Strategic MoU with Tamil Nadu Government
Excitement Builds for U.S. Private Moon Mission; Significant Price Change for Popular SUV
1 hour ago
Excitement Builds for U.S. Private Moon Mission; Significant Price Change for Popular SUV
China Bolsters Tech Manufacturing with New MEMS Sensor Innovation Base
38 mins ago
China Bolsters Tech Manufacturing with New MEMS Sensor Innovation Base
Influencer Sarah's Day Stirs Debate with Luxury Car Dining and Designer Brand Pronunciations
50 mins ago
Influencer Sarah's Day Stirs Debate with Luxury Car Dining and Designer Brand Pronunciations
Social Media Trend Fuels Rail Network Offenses: Dozens Arrested in Statewide Crackdown
59 mins ago
Social Media Trend Fuels Rail Network Offenses: Dozens Arrested in Statewide Crackdown
Latest Headlines
World News
Eagles' Rookie Sydney Brown Suffers Season-Ending Injury: Team Faced with Injured Roster Ahead of Playoffs
17 seconds
Eagles' Rookie Sydney Brown Suffers Season-Ending Injury: Team Faced with Injured Roster Ahead of Playoffs
Giovanni Reyna's Struggle for Playtime at Borussia Dortmund: A Tactical Misfit?
21 seconds
Giovanni Reyna's Struggle for Playtime at Borussia Dortmund: A Tactical Misfit?
Mike Pence Opposes Disqualifying Trump from 2024 Race: A Standoff Over Democracy and Accountability
46 seconds
Mike Pence Opposes Disqualifying Trump from 2024 Race: A Standoff Over Democracy and Accountability
Radio Star Jackie 'O' Henderson's Weight Loss Journey Sparking Concern and Praise
49 seconds
Radio Star Jackie 'O' Henderson's Weight Loss Journey Sparking Concern and Praise
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Crowned 'Antisemite of the Year' by StopAntisemitism
2 mins
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Crowned 'Antisemite of the Year' by StopAntisemitism
Idaho Governor Proposes $2B Investment in School Infrastructure
3 mins
Idaho Governor Proposes $2B Investment in School Infrastructure
Voice for Victims Advocacy Group Urges Queensland's New Premier to Act on Youth Crime Crisis
3 mins
Voice for Victims Advocacy Group Urges Queensland's New Premier to Act on Youth Crime Crisis
Mountain Climber Caroline Gleich Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate
3 mins
Mountain Climber Caroline Gleich Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate
Dr. Jordan Peterson Warns of AI-Generated Fake News Ahead of US Presidential Election
4 mins
Dr. Jordan Peterson Warns of AI-Generated Fake News Ahead of US Presidential Election
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
11 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app