Rostraver’s Anden Auto Dealership Confronts Nearly 800 Charges

In the heart of Rostraver, Pennsylvania, a used car dealership named Anden Auto has found itself in the crosshairs of state authorities. Nearly 800 charges have been filed against it by state police, stemming from a multitude of violations against state regulations. The charges paint a picture of alleged negligence and non-compliance that could potentially cost the dealership heavily.

A Regular Audit Turns Irregular

The initial unearthing of the irregularities occurred during a routine audit by the vehicle fraud unit. A state trooper discovered that the lot on Pine Valley Lane was unattended during business hours – a clear violation of state law. Curiously, the owner of Anden Auto declined to speak with the trooper, instead delegating the task to Emery Anden IV, presumably his son.

Digging Deeper: An Avalanche of Violations

Subsequent investigations unearthed a litany of further violations. The dealership had failed to display business hours or salesperson certificates, a basic requirement for any business. There was an absence of required documentation of employee criminal histories and temporary tags. Shockingly, nearly 50 non-issued license plates were found unsecured, a significant security concern. Perhaps most damningly, there was a complete absence of buyer’s guides in vehicles for sale, a clear violation of consumer rights.

More Violations Uncovered at Second Location

The investigation didn’t stop at Pine Valley Lane. Another location on Rehoboth Church Road was also found to hold a host of violations. The establishment, founded in 2006, now faces the spectre of substantial fines. With each missing buyer’s guide alone potentially resulting in a $1,000 fine, the financial implications could be devastating.

All attempts to contact the dealership for comments have been unsuccessful thus far. As the case unfolds, the fate of Anden Auto hangs in the balance. The dealership’s alleged disregard for state regulations and consumer rights could stand as a stark reminder to other businesses about the importance of compliance and the steep cost of neglect.