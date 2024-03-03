Ronald 'Togo' Palagi: Remembering the Ice Cream Legend and His 68-Year Sweet Legacy

East Providence mourns the loss of Ronald "Togo" Palagi, the cherished co-founder of Palagi Brothers Ice Cream, who passed on February 27 at the age of 81. With a legacy spanning over six decades, Palagi's devotion to his craft and community left an indelible mark, as recounted by family and admirers alike.

Legacy of Dedication and Joy

For 68 years, Ronald Palagi was more than just a businessman; he was a pillar of joy in the East Providence community. His nephew, Adam, shares that while Ronald's dedication to his work was evident, it was his love for the job and the people he served that truly defined his career. Ronald's wife, Elaine, echoes this sentiment, emphasizing his unwavering commitment to his customers. This dedication transcended mere business transactions, fostering long-lasting relationships that many describe as magical and unforgettable.

A Community's Tribute

The outpouring of tributes on the Palagi Brothers Ice Cream Facebook page underscores Ronald's significant impact. Customers reminisce about his genuine kindness, remembering how he knew every child's favorite ice cream and would often trust families to pay later if parents were not around. These gestures of goodwill cemented Ronald's status not just as an ice cream vendor, but as a beloved figure in countless family memories across generations. His role in the community is fondly remembered as one of magic, joy, and an unwavering smile, making him an irreplaceable part of many lives.

Expanding the Legacy

Beyond Palagi Brothers Ice Cream, Ronald's entrepreneurial spirit led him to co-found Scoops Ventures, alongside his step-son John Duffy, introducing a Ben and Jerry's Ice Cream vending machine company. This venture further exemplifies Ronald's innovative approach to spreading happiness through ice cream, reaching even more people with his dedication and love for the craft.

Ronald "Togo" Palagi's passing leaves behind a legacy that stretches far beyond the realm of ice cream. His life's work, rooted in dedication, community, and joy, serves as a poignant reminder of the impact one individual can have on the lives of many. Ronald's memory will continue to inspire and be cherished by those who knew him, ensuring that his legacy of creating happiness and building relationships will endure.