Romanian Farmers and Transport Workers Protest for Regulatory Changes

Protests spearheaded by farmers and transport workers in Romania have brought major streets and border crossings to a standstill as they demand significant regulatory changes and tax breaks. The protest centres around a multitude of demands including exemptions from social health insurance contributions, tax breaks on sectors abolished by the government earlier this year, a threshold for issuing e-invoices, and the abolition of e-segile, a goods transport monitoring system. While the government has shown openness to adopting legislation addressing some of these issues, it remains steadfast in maintaining measures against tax evasion.

Unresolved Negotiations and Rising Tensions

The protestors, who have faced incidents of violence leading to criminal cases filed by the police, have engaged in negotiations with government representatives, but a resolution remains elusive. Additionally, they are seeking VAT exemption on fertilizers and seeds, excise duty exemption on fuel, and a solution to the high rates of mandatory auto insurance policies. The government is contemplating changes to the insurance calculation method and the possibility of payment in instalments.

Border Crossings and Infrastructure Strains

The protests are not confined to major cities but have also spilled over to border crossings, causing significant disruptions. The protestors demand dedicated lanes at borders and in the Port of Constanta for EU Member State lorries, as well as the possible exemption of farmers from Periodical Technical Inspection (ITP) for specific agricultural machinery.

Resolution and Future Monitoring

After extensive discussions, the Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation (AAC) and the Patriotic Farmers’ Union have called off their protests after signing an agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture. They plan to closely monitor the implementation of the agreed measures. However, the resolution of these protests does not mark an end to the underlying issues. The Romanian government and the protesting parties need to continue their dialogue to ensure that the measures promised are implemented, bringing about meaningful changes for the farmers and transport workers.