en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Romanian Farmers and Transport Workers Protest for Regulatory Changes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:57 am EST
Romanian Farmers and Transport Workers Protest for Regulatory Changes

Protests spearheaded by farmers and transport workers in Romania have brought major streets and border crossings to a standstill as they demand significant regulatory changes and tax breaks. The protest centres around a multitude of demands including exemptions from social health insurance contributions, tax breaks on sectors abolished by the government earlier this year, a threshold for issuing e-invoices, and the abolition of e-segile, a goods transport monitoring system. While the government has shown openness to adopting legislation addressing some of these issues, it remains steadfast in maintaining measures against tax evasion.

Unresolved Negotiations and Rising Tensions

The protestors, who have faced incidents of violence leading to criminal cases filed by the police, have engaged in negotiations with government representatives, but a resolution remains elusive. Additionally, they are seeking VAT exemption on fertilizers and seeds, excise duty exemption on fuel, and a solution to the high rates of mandatory auto insurance policies. The government is contemplating changes to the insurance calculation method and the possibility of payment in instalments.

Border Crossings and Infrastructure Strains

The protests are not confined to major cities but have also spilled over to border crossings, causing significant disruptions. The protestors demand dedicated lanes at borders and in the Port of Constanta for EU Member State lorries, as well as the possible exemption of farmers from Periodical Technical Inspection (ITP) for specific agricultural machinery.

Resolution and Future Monitoring

After extensive discussions, the Alliance for Agriculture and Cooperation (AAC) and the Patriotic Farmers’ Union have called off their protests after signing an agreement with the Ministry of Agriculture. They plan to closely monitor the implementation of the agreed measures. However, the resolution of these protests does not mark an end to the underlying issues. The Romanian government and the protesting parties need to continue their dialogue to ensure that the measures promised are implemented, bringing about meaningful changes for the farmers and transport workers.

0
Agriculture Business Europe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
7 mins ago
Crop Crisis in Bangladesh: Cold and Fog Threaten Sustainability
As Bangladesh experiences severe cold and foggy weather since the onset of 2024, the agricultural sector reels from the significant damage to Boro (a type of rice) and potato seedbeds. Farmers from northern regions, including Dinajpur and Joypurhat, report the chilling impact of temperatures dipping below 8 degrees Celsius, resulting in plant diseases like late
Crop Crisis in Bangladesh: Cold and Fog Threaten Sustainability
Bengaluru Tech Veteran Questions IoT Hype, Pins Hopes on Agri-Tech
2 hours ago
Bengaluru Tech Veteran Questions IoT Hype, Pins Hopes on Agri-Tech
Thailand's Commerce Ministry Tightens Grip on Market Prices Amid Economic Pressures
2 hours ago
Thailand's Commerce Ministry Tightens Grip on Market Prices Amid Economic Pressures
SGPC Opposes Punjab Government's Plan for Food Processing Unit on Disputed Land
1 hour ago
SGPC Opposes Punjab Government's Plan for Food Processing Unit on Disputed Land
Farmers Fear Reprisals: The Hidden Voices in the Phase-Out of Live Sheep Export
1 hour ago
Farmers Fear Reprisals: The Hidden Voices in the Phase-Out of Live Sheep Export
Agri-Tourism Initiative: A New Avenue for Farmers to Generate Income
1 hour ago
Agri-Tourism Initiative: A New Avenue for Farmers to Generate Income
Latest Headlines
World News
Davie County War Eagles Soar to Victory, Maintaining Undefeated Streak
1 min
Davie County War Eagles Soar to Victory, Maintaining Undefeated Streak
World in Motion: Migrant Exodus, Economic Upheavals, and Geopolitical Shifts
1 min
World in Motion: Migrant Exodus, Economic Upheavals, and Geopolitical Shifts
Moses Itauma: The Rising Star Behind Tyson Fury's Fight Preparation
2 mins
Moses Itauma: The Rising Star Behind Tyson Fury's Fight Preparation
Election Symbol Denied to PTI: A Turning Point in Pakistan's Political Landscape
2 mins
Election Symbol Denied to PTI: A Turning Point in Pakistan's Political Landscape
Babar Road in New Delhi Defaced as Hindu Sena Demands Renaming
2 mins
Babar Road in New Delhi Defaced as Hindu Sena Demands Renaming
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Charcuterie Meats: CDC Continues Investigation
2 mins
Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Charcuterie Meats: CDC Continues Investigation
Med Center Health's Revolutionary Leap Forward in Lung Cancer Detection
3 mins
Med Center Health's Revolutionary Leap Forward in Lung Cancer Detection
Fringe Group 'Hindu Sena' Defaces Babar Road Signage, Reignites Name-Change Debate
3 mins
Fringe Group 'Hindu Sena' Defaces Babar Road Signage, Reignites Name-Change Debate
Over 10,000 New Zealand Maori Gather to Address Government Plans Impacting Indigenous Rights
4 mins
Over 10,000 New Zealand Maori Gather to Address Government Plans Impacting Indigenous Rights
World in Motion: Migrant Exodus, Economic Upheavals, and Geopolitical Shifts
1 min
World in Motion: Migrant Exodus, Economic Upheavals, and Geopolitical Shifts
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
2 hours
Indian CEO Tragically Dies; India and France Elevate Partnership
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
2 hours
January 19, 2024: A Day of Observance and Political Shifts
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
2 hours
Interconnected Events Echo the Complexity of Global Affairs
Devastating Fire Rages at Bridgend Industrial Estate in South Wales
5 hours
Devastating Fire Rages at Bridgend Industrial Estate in South Wales
Financial Sector Witnesses Positive Shift in 2024: Travelers' Earnings Exceed Expectations
7 hours
Financial Sector Witnesses Positive Shift in 2024: Travelers' Earnings Exceed Expectations
Rhode Island man charged in connection with Patriots fan's death pleads not guilty
8 hours
Rhode Island man charged in connection with Patriots fan's death pleads not guilty
Bradley Cooper's Unusual Awards Season Experience: Public Schadenfreude and Rob Lowe's Text Gaffe
10 hours
Bradley Cooper's Unusual Awards Season Experience: Public Schadenfreude and Rob Lowe's Text Gaffe
Palworld Shakes Up the Gaming Scene with its Unique 'Pokémon with Guns' Concept
11 hours
Palworld Shakes Up the Gaming Scene with its Unique 'Pokémon with Guns' Concept

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app