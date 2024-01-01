en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Rolls-Royce’s Stock Skyrockets, Marks a Historic Surge in 2023

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:47 am EST
Rolls-Royce’s Stock Skyrockets, Marks a Historic Surge in 2023

In an upturn of fortunes, Rolls-Royce emerged as Europe’s most robust mainstream stock of 2023, with its share price skyrocketing by an astounding 220%. This phenomenal rise was spurred by a succession of positive revelations throughout the year, including the strategic review initiated in February, a revision in full-year guidance in July, and an impressive surge in underlying operating profit announced in August.

Surge in Aerospace Division

The company’s civil aerospace division was particularly singled out for its stellar performance. This was driven by a significant boost in after-market profitability and an increase in large spare engine sales. The new CEO of Rolls-Royce, Tufan Erginbilgi, introduced ambitious plans, including an aspiration to quadruple profits in the next four years and a potential divestiture of the company’s electric aircraft division.

Comparisons with Market Peers

However, despite its strong performance, Rolls-Royce’s market capitalization of around $32 billion is dwarfed by Denmark’s Novo Nordisk, Europe’s most valuable company with a market cap of $356 billion. The latter experienced a 49% rise in its shares, bolstered by its successful obesity drugs. Another standout performer in the Stoxx Europe 600 index was retail giant Marks and Spencer, which saw its stock surge by roughly 120% after rejoining the FTSE 100 index. This was buoyed by an unexpected increase in full-year guidance and the reinstatement of a dividend. The retailer’s success has been attributed to the resilience of its customer base that enjoys higher disposable incomes.

Overall Market Performance

The FTSE 100 index overall registered a modest increase of 3.8%. This paled in comparison to the S&P 500’s 24% leap in the same period. Meanwhile, the US market, particularly the tech-focused Nasdaq Composite, had a remarkable year, with the Nasdaq 100 index growing by over 50%. Europe’s Dax and Italy’s FTSE MIB also celebrated solid gains, while Asia Pacific stocks reached a five-month high at the end of 2023. Of the world’s 50 wealthiest people, only 11 saw their wealth decline in 2023, according to Bloomberg’s list of billionaires.

0
Business Europe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2024: A Year of Global Elections, Climate Action Clashes, and Economic Challenges

By Dil Bar Irshad

VST Tillers Tractors Sales Slump: A 46.6% Drop in December 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

India's Russian Oil Imports Plunge Amid Sanctions

By Dil Bar Irshad

Generative AI: The Game-Changer for Businesses in 2024

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Rajma Chawal for ₹500 at Airport Sparks Heated Debate on Social Medi ...
@Business · 11 mins
Rajma Chawal for ₹500 at Airport Sparks Heated Debate on Social Medi ...
heart comment 0
Mixed Performance in Pharma Stocks Reflect Market Volatility: An Analysis of Trends and 2024 Outlook

By Rafia Tasleem

Mixed Performance in Pharma Stocks Reflect Market Volatility: An Analysis of Trends and 2024 Outlook
Fidelity Slashes Valuation of X Holdings, Formerly Twitter, by 71.5%

By Bijay Laxmi

Fidelity Slashes Valuation of X Holdings, Formerly Twitter, by 71.5%
Legacy of Vanderpump’s PUMP Restaurant Continues with Preserved Olive Trees

By BNN Correspondents

Legacy of Vanderpump's PUMP Restaurant Continues with Preserved Olive Trees
GST Hike in Singapore: Implications for Consumers and Businesses

By Mazhar Abbas

GST Hike in Singapore: Implications for Consumers and Businesses
Latest Headlines
World News
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
28 seconds
A Look Ahead: The Political Landscape of the 2024 U.S. Election Year
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
1 min
Trump Accuses Biden of Election Rigging through Migrant Influx
Former NFL Star Muhammad Wilkerson Arrested Again on DUI and Firearm Charges
1 min
Former NFL Star Muhammad Wilkerson Arrested Again on DUI and Firearm Charges
Youth Ambassador Urges Ondo State Governor to Increase Youth Participation
1 min
Youth Ambassador Urges Ondo State Governor to Increase Youth Participation
Cycling World Mourns the Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Dennis
10 mins
Cycling World Mourns the Death of Olympic Cyclist Melissa Dennis
Legalized Sports Betting in the US: A Tale of Expansion, Controversy, and Adaptation
11 mins
Legalized Sports Betting in the US: A Tale of Expansion, Controversy, and Adaptation
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
11 mins
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
12 mins
Spanish National Santiago Sánchez Released from Iranian Detention
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
14 mins
Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, Confirmed Healthy in Annual Medical Report
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
27 mins
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
30 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
50 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
53 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
56 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
1 hour
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
1 hour
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
2 hours
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app