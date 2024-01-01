en English
Business

Roivant Sciences Earns ‘Moderate Buy’ Rating; Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Expectations

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:27 am EST
Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in inflammation and immunology medicines, has received an average analyst rating of “Moderate Buy” from nine firms. The average 12-month target price stands at $15.78, with target price adjustments ranging between $14.00 and $16.00. Reports have been issued by several research firms, including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Cantor Fitzgerald, The Goldman Sachs Group, Guggenheim, and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Stock Performance and Financials

The opening share price for Roivant Sciences was $11.23, with a market capitalization of $9.03 billion. The company’s PE ratio stands at -8.51, and it has a beta of 1.31. For the previous quarter, Roivant Sciences reported earnings that surpassed analyst expectations, posting an EPS of ($0.33) compared to the predicted ($0.35). The company also reported revenues of $37.10 million. For the ongoing fiscal year, an EPS of -1.77 is projected.

Company Stakeholders and Insider Trading

Significant movement has been noted among institutional investors and hedge funds regarding their stakes in Roivant Sciences. In a notable development, COO Eric Venker sold 153,027 shares, a transaction that was legally disclosed in a filing with the SEC.

Comparative Analysis with Oncolytics Biotech

A comparison with Oncolytics Biotech based on factors like profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, and earnings, positions Roivant Sciences in a less favorable light due to Oncolytics Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside. Despite lower revenue, Oncolytics Biotech has higher earnings than Roivant Sciences. The institutional ownership for Roivant Sciences is 64.8%, while Oncolytics Biotech sits at 1.1%. Roivant Sciences has a beta of 1.31 compared to Oncolytics Biotech’s beta of 2.09.

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

