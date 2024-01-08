Rohit Nagarajan Appointed as President and CRO of SoftwareOne

In a significant executive reshuffle, global software and cloud solutions provider SoftwareOne Holding AG has instated Rohit Nagarajan as its new President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). The announcement came into effect immediately on January 8, 2024, marking Nagarajan’s entry into the Executive Board.

A New Chapter for SoftwareOne

The appointment of Nagarajan, a seasoned player with over two decades of global leadership experience in the technology industry, ushers in a new chapter for SoftwareOne. His past tenure includes multiple leadership roles at SAP, including a stint as Regional President for Northern Europe and COO for the Asia-Pacific region. This wealth of experience is expected to steer SoftwareOne’s strategic growth and customer success to new heights.

Role and Responsibilities

In his new role, Nagarajan will spearhead global revenue operations. His responsibilities will encompass driving sales and marketing excellence, enhancing customer experience, and identifying strategic growth initiatives. His leadership will be pivotal in shaping the company’s future trajectory and in maintaining its competitive edge in the software industry.

SoftwareOne: A Glimpse into the Future

SoftwareOne, with a workforce exceeding 9,250 and a portfolio of 7,500 software brands, operates in 90 countries. The company is driven by a mission to aid clients in maximizing the benefits of cloud, data, and AI. With Nagarajan at the helm, SoftwareOne is poised to capitalize on the secular trends in the industry and establish itself as a global leader in software and cloud solutions.