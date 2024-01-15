Roebuck Food Group Acquires Major Food Supplier Moorhead & McGavin

In a move signaling strategic expansion, Dublin-based Roebuck Food Group has finalized the acquisition of Motherwell’s Moorhead & McGavin, a reputable food industry supplier with a product portfolio spanning pulses, cereals, pasta, rice, and flours. The acquisition, anticipated to bolster Moorhead & McGavin’s growth trajectory, fortifies its foothold in the food and ingredients provider domain. The agreement also paves the way for the induction of Nadia Brady, a veteran in the UK food industry, as the commercial director.

Acquisition Details and Anticipated Impact

The acquisition deal, which values Moorhead & McGavin at £2.23 million, includes a cash payment of £2.08 million and the issuance of new shares worth £0.15 million. The Motherwell-based company, which has been a limited company since 1923, reported a revenue of £7.3 million and earnings before tax (EBITDA) of £377,000 in 2022. With a client base that boasts prominent names like Aldi, Brakes, Kerry, Princes, Baxters, the NHS, Stirling Group, and Booker, the acquisition is set to provide Roebuck with a significant boost.

Leadership Continuity and New Additions

Marko Dafereras, the current Managing Director of Moorhead & McGavin, will retain his position, ensuring leadership continuity post-acquisition. The addition of Nadia Brady as commercial director brings over two decades of industry experience to the table, promising to contribute substantially to the company’s growth.

Roebuck’s Strategic Diversification

Following the lucrative sale of Norish cold storage assets to Nichirei Corporation for £55.2 million in 2021, Roebuck has been channeling its focus towards diversifying its portfolio within the food and agriculture sector. Under the leadership of CEO Kieran Mahon, who resumed as a non-executive director in May 2023 and later ascended as chief executive in July, Roebuck continues to scout for potential acquisitions. Besides Moorhead & McGavin, Roebuck’s portfolio includes Townview Foods and Cantwellscourt Farm.

As Roebuck Food Group embarks on this new chapter, the acquisition underscores its commitment to expand and diversify within the food and agriculture sector while strengthening its position as a formidable player in the industry.