en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Roebuck Food Group Acquires Major Food Supplier Moorhead & McGavin

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:11 am EST
Roebuck Food Group Acquires Major Food Supplier Moorhead & McGavin

In a move signaling strategic expansion, Dublin-based Roebuck Food Group has finalized the acquisition of Motherwell’s Moorhead & McGavin, a reputable food industry supplier with a product portfolio spanning pulses, cereals, pasta, rice, and flours. The acquisition, anticipated to bolster Moorhead & McGavin’s growth trajectory, fortifies its foothold in the food and ingredients provider domain. The agreement also paves the way for the induction of Nadia Brady, a veteran in the UK food industry, as the commercial director.

Acquisition Details and Anticipated Impact

The acquisition deal, which values Moorhead & McGavin at £2.23 million, includes a cash payment of £2.08 million and the issuance of new shares worth £0.15 million. The Motherwell-based company, which has been a limited company since 1923, reported a revenue of £7.3 million and earnings before tax (EBITDA) of £377,000 in 2022. With a client base that boasts prominent names like Aldi, Brakes, Kerry, Princes, Baxters, the NHS, Stirling Group, and Booker, the acquisition is set to provide Roebuck with a significant boost.

Leadership Continuity and New Additions

Marko Dafereras, the current Managing Director of Moorhead & McGavin, will retain his position, ensuring leadership continuity post-acquisition. The addition of Nadia Brady as commercial director brings over two decades of industry experience to the table, promising to contribute substantially to the company’s growth.

Roebuck’s Strategic Diversification

Following the lucrative sale of Norish cold storage assets to Nichirei Corporation for £55.2 million in 2021, Roebuck has been channeling its focus towards diversifying its portfolio within the food and agriculture sector. Under the leadership of CEO Kieran Mahon, who resumed as a non-executive director in May 2023 and later ascended as chief executive in July, Roebuck continues to scout for potential acquisitions. Besides Moorhead & McGavin, Roebuck’s portfolio includes Townview Foods and Cantwellscourt Farm.

As Roebuck Food Group embarks on this new chapter, the acquisition underscores its commitment to expand and diversify within the food and agriculture sector while strengthening its position as a formidable player in the industry.

0
Agriculture Business Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
13 mins ago
USDA Extends Lifeline to Producers Amidst Winter Weather Challenges
As the winter weather intensifies, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) extends a lifeline to agricultural producers, buffering them against the wrath of Mother Nature. The USDA’s meticulously crafted programs are designed to aid farmers and ranchers in preparing for and weathering the storm of adverse winter conditions. These initiatives are particularly beneficial to
USDA Extends Lifeline to Producers Amidst Winter Weather Challenges
Teagasc Uplifts Annual Stipend for Walsh Scholars to €25,000
29 mins ago
Teagasc Uplifts Annual Stipend for Walsh Scholars to €25,000
Irish Agriculture Minister Advises Extra Precautions for Livestock Amid Cold Weather
31 mins ago
Irish Agriculture Minister Advises Extra Precautions for Livestock Amid Cold Weather
Ukrainian Winter Crops Withstand Deep January Frosts, Confirm Scientists
17 mins ago
Ukrainian Winter Crops Withstand Deep January Frosts, Confirm Scientists
Thailand's Pheu Thai Party Fulfills Election Promise with Land Title Deed Distribution
18 mins ago
Thailand's Pheu Thai Party Fulfills Election Promise with Land Title Deed Distribution
Decoding the Pulsating Mechanism of Plant Root Growth: Implications for Climate-Resilient Agriculture
23 mins ago
Decoding the Pulsating Mechanism of Plant Root Growth: Implications for Climate-Resilient Agriculture
Latest Headlines
World News
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
35 seconds
Rangers Captain Tavernier Reflects on Europa League Final Defeat
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
57 seconds
Innovation on Ice: Fibreglass Mesh Solves Cracking Issue at Saskatoon's Speed Skating Oval
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
1 min
Filipino Boxers Train for Paris Olympics Qualifier: An Intense Road to Glory
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
1 min
Oakland Soccer Coaches Tackle Mental Health Crisis Among Youth Athletes
Beth Mead Unhurt in Arsenal's FA Cup Victory Over Watford
1 min
Beth Mead Unhurt in Arsenal's FA Cup Victory Over Watford
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads, Haley and DeSantis Vie for Second
1 min
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads, Haley and DeSantis Vie for Second
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
2 mins
U.S. Constitution and Political Crises: A Thorough Critique and Counterargument
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
2 mins
Sebastian Ofner: From World No. 193 to 37 - A Tale of Determination and Resilience
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
2 mins
Bob Brunkhorst Declares Candidacy for Bremer County Board of Supervisors
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
4 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
8 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
32 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app