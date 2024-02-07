Rocky's Ace Hardware Amps Up Expansion with Acquisition of Two Massachusetts Stores

Rocky's Ace Hardware, an emblem of family-owned enterprise, is gearing up to expand its reach with the acquisition of two Massachusetts-based stores, Smith Hardware & Lumber in Rockport and Hometown Ace Hardware in Gloucester. This strategic move is set to bolster Rocky's store count to a significant 50 locations, spread across nine diverse states. The transaction is anticipated to reach its finalization in the upcoming month of March.

Advertisment

A Meeting of Legacy and Values

Both the Falcone family, the proud proprietors of Rocky's, and the Smith family have longstanding ties with the Ace Hardware network, making this acquisition a meeting of shared histories. Rocco J. Falcone II, the president and CEO of Rocky's Ace Hardware, voiced his admiration for the Smith family's unwavering commitment to their employees, their sterling customer service, and their strong community values. For Falcone, these attributes mirror the values that Rocky's clings to, creating a synergy between the two entities.

A Centennial Celebration with Expansion

Advertisment

The acquisition comes at a pivotal time for Rocky's Ace Hardware as it approaches its 100th anniversary. Falcone expressed palpable enthusiasm for the opportunity to join the Cape Ann community, carrying forward the legacy established by the Smith family. Smith Hardware & Lumber holds a rich history, having been established in 1874, and has weathered the test of time. The Hometown Ace Hardware store, on the other hand, is a relatively recent addition, having opened its doors in 2010.

A Significant Leap in the Hardware Industry

The recent acquisition marks a significant leap for Rocky's Ace Hardware, signifying substantial growth within the hardware store industry. With an increased footprint, the company is poised to offer even greater service and product availability to its customers. As Rocky's Ace Hardware continues to grow, the company will undoubtedly continue to uphold its commitment to quality service, employee satisfaction, and community engagement.