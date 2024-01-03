Rockefeller Capital Management Appoints Alexandra Lebenthal as Managing Director

Rockefeller Capital Management, a firm with deep roots tracing back to John D. Rockefeller’s family office in 1882, has announced an impactful addition to its team. Alexandra Lebenthal, a formidable figure with 39 years of experience in financial services, has stepped into the role of Managing Director and Senior Banker within Rockefeller’s investment banking arm, Rockefeller Strategic Advisory. Lebenthal’s unique focus will be on financial sponsor clients and women-led and owned businesses, tapping into her extensive expertise and knowledge in these areas.

Lebenthal’s Illustrious Career

Lebenthal carries a rich history in the industry. Prior to this appointment, she served as a Senior Advisor in the Financial Sponsors Group at Houlihan Lokey. In addition, she held a leadership role at Lebenthal Holdings, further solidifying her stature in the financial world. Her work has not gone unnoticed either, garnering recognition from industry media. Accolades such as Crain’s “Notable Women on Wall Street” and Mergers & Acquisitions Magazine’s “Most Influential Women in Mid-Market M&A” are a testament to her influence and contribution to the sector.

Committed to Growth and Expertise

Growing its team with industry veterans like Lebenthal is part of Rockefeller’s strategic expansion. The firm continually seeks to enhance its advisory, financing, and transaction services, and the inclusion of such an experienced and respected figure bolsters these efforts. Gregory J. Fleming, CEO of Rockefeller, has expressed appreciation for Lebenthal’s impact on the sector and her notable track record of mentorship.

Rockefeller’s Expanding Footprint

Rockefeller Capital Management, from its initial inception as John D. Rockefeller’s family office, now manages $112 billion in client assets across a range of services from 48 locations worldwide. This appointment of Lebenthal is a clear signal of the firm’s intent to extend its influence and capabilities in the industry, while also demonstrating its dedication to supporting women-led and owned businesses.