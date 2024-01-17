RMIT Seeks Chapter 7 Conversion Amid Depleting Funds in Bankruptcy Proceedings

In a recent development, the bankruptcy plan administrator for Reverse Mortgage Investment Trust (RMIT), the parent company of the erstwhile mortgage lender Reverse Mortgage Funding (RMF), filed a court petition to shift its bankruptcy proceedings from Chapter 11 to Chapter 7. The move is attributed to insufficient funds to satisfy Chapter 11 claims, paving the way for a possible liquidation of RMIT's remaining assets to fulfill creditor claims.

Advertisment

Implications of the Conversion

The proposed conversion is not merely a shift in the bankruptcy code. It opens up an additional mechanism for dispute resolution and potentially trims down administrative costs. The centerpiece of this bankruptcy case is the contention over rights to the proceeds from the collateral that secured loans extended by Texas Capital Bank (TCB) to RMF.

Role of Ginnie Mae

Advertisment

After the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae, seized RMF's servicing portfolio, it purported that this action also negated TCB's rights to the liens on advances made to RMF. This significant business move is currently being reviewed in a separate court case, and its outcome could influence the potential recovery for unsecured creditors.

Benefits of a Chapter 7 Conversion

The plan administrator argues that transiting to Chapter 7 would safeguard the value of the estate's remaining assets and provide an enhanced opportunity for all creditors to receive funds. This scenario might materialize, particularly if TCB emerges victorious in its dispute and returns funds to the estate. It's crucial to note that while Chapter 11 bankruptcy typically involves reorganization to sustain operations, Chapter 7 implies liquidating assets when the entity does not aim to continue operations.