R.K. Singh Urges Indian Manufacturers to Compete Globally, Eyes Global Market Amidst Power Sector Boom

Union Minister for Power and New & Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh, has made a strong pitch for Indian manufacturing industries to embrace global competitiveness. In a recent Media Summit, he highlighted the necessity for India to not only focus on self-sufficiency but to also aim at being a significant player in the international market. Singh's call to action comes at a time when India is witnessing an unprecedented surge in its power sector, with massive investments and expansions paving the way for a robust manufacturing ecosystem.

Embracing Global Competitiveness

During his address, Singh emphasized the importance of quality and reasonable pricing for Indian products to be competitive on a global scale. He pointed out the past shortcomings in the era of licensing and stressed the need for the Indian industry to improve in aspects of quality, finishing, and product improvement. "Ultimately, you have to compete, and the people are not going to suffer while you give them outdated or bad-quality equipment or high prices," Singh remarked, urging industries to elevate their standards to meet global expectations.

India's Power Sector: A Catalyst for Growth

The Indian government's investment in the power sector, amounting to about Rs 37 lakh crore over the next decade, has significantly increased the demand for manufacturing. This investment has led to the addition of 190 GW of power generation capacity, nearly doubling the country's capacity to around 436 GW. Singh highlighted these developments as opportunities for the manufacturing sector, especially for those involved in thermal and renewable equipment. With the world's largest integrated transmission system, India's power infrastructure expansion serves as a testament to its growing capabilities in the manufacturing domain.

Setting the Stage for Global Manufacturing Hub

"The world is looking at China plus one, we want to be that one," Singh declared, signaling India's ambition to become a global manufacturing hub. This vision is supported by significant developments in the semiconductor industry, with major projects underway in Gujarat and Assam, aimed at boosting India's semiconductor production. The collaborative efforts between Tata Electronics, Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, and other key players mark a significant step towards establishing India as a key player in the global electronics manufacturing sphere.

The minister's call to action for the Indian manufacturing industry to excel globally is not just about enhancing export capabilities. It is a strategic move to position India as a reliable alternative in the global supply chain, especially in critical sectors like semiconductors and renewable energy equipment. As India continues to invest in its power sector and attract global manufacturing giants, the implications for economic growth and employment are substantial. This move could redefine India's role in the global market, transitioning from a consumer market to a leading manufacturing powerhouse.