Riverhead Town Votes to Ease Cannabis Shop Restrictions, Boosting Potential Storefronts to 144

Riverhead Town officials have made a significant zoning change to lower the distance requirement between recreational cannabis shops and residences in major commercial areas, sparking a mix of support and criticism. Approved unanimously, this adjustment aims to facilitate the growth of the cannabis industry within the town while addressing both entrepreneurial and residential concerns.

Strategic Zoning Adjustment

In a strategic move to nurture the burgeoning cannabis industry, Riverhead Town officials have revised previous zoning laws that mandated a 1,000-foot buffer between cannabis dispensaries and residential areas. The amendment specifically targets commercial corridors such as Route 25A in Wading River, Middle Country Road in Calverton, Route 58 in Riverhead, Main Road in Aquebogue, and Main Road in Jamesport. This zoning change drastically increases the number of potential dispensary sites from five to 144, according to deputy town attorney Annemarie Prudenti. Despite the eased restrictions, dispensaries will still need to maintain distance from schools, libraries, churches, and playgrounds.

Community and Entrepreneurial Response

The decision has been met with varied reactions. While some residents and cannabis advocates view the move as a progressive step towards a fair and responsible industry growth, aspiring dispensary owners express concerns over ongoing challenges, including uncooperative landlords and the remaining zoning restrictions. Nonetheless, the town's initiative to revisit and adjust the zoning laws has been commended for its attempt to strike a balance between commercial and community interests. Councilwoman Denise Merrifield highlighted the legislation's aim to balance the desires of potential cannabis entrepreneurs with the concerns of residents worried about their children's health and safety.

Looking Ahead

The zoning amendment opens up new possibilities for the cannabis market in Riverhead, with two pending applications already potentially qualifying under the new regulations. As Riverhead joins a select group of Long Island towns in allowing retail cannabis sales, the town's approach could serve as a model for other municipalities navigating the complexities of integrating cannabis businesses into their communities. The revised zoning is a step towards assessing the impact of the cannabis industry, including traffic considerations, while allowing for responsible growth.